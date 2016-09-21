It's time for another awesome bookfest

BROWSING THE BOOKS: Eva and Tanya McGill look for a good read at the Lifeline Bookfest in the Princes Street store. Photo: Paul Donaldson / NewsMail

BOOKLOVERS are in for a treat this weekend with thousands of bargain books for sale at the Lifeline Bookfest.

With 160 tables of books up for sale, Lifeline Bookfest is the biggest fundraising event for Lifeline services including the 24-hour Lifeline 13 11 14 Crisis Support Line.

Lifeline Bookfest Manager Andrew Armstrong said the goal for the event is to raise much-needed funds for Lifeline Crisis Support with help from the invaluable volunteers.

"We are immensely grateful for the 50-plus volunteers who have dedicated their time to help us set up, sort, stack and pack ahead of this weekend's event,” Mr Armstrong said.

"We are expecting a great turn out for this year's second Bookfest event, and I encourage customers to get in early and come prepared with comfy shoes and a bag or three."

Prices start as low as 50 cents and doors open at the superstore on 70 Princess St from 8am this Saturday and Sunday.