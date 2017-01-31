It's not every day you turn 107 and party with a band

A KNACK for Skip-bo and the occasional glass of wine has gotten Ellen Lyon through her 107 years in style.
The centenarian celebrated her birthday yesterday with a party at the Meilene Residential Aged Care facility, where she resides, surrounded by family and friends and her favourite mud cake.
Her daughter Helen Busby said Ellen's secret to longevity was adopting a carefree attitude.
"She doesn't let anything stress her,” Helen said.
"She never drove, she walked everywhere, and she's always eaten well, even when she was living by herself.”
Ellen's husband, Victor, was a boilermaker at the Bundaberg Foundry but sadly died in 1968.
The family was originally from England, moving to Australia in 1949 and to Bundaberg in 1954.
They had two children and there are now three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, some of whom were able to make it yesterday to help Ellen celebrate.
Time, it seems, has done little to dull Ellen's sense of humour.
When asked if she would pose for a photo, she quipped "Ohh, I might break his camera”.
Diversional therapist Veronica Cross said Ellen was not one to sit still.
"She comes up to every activity we have. She comes on all the bus trips - she's been to Woodgate,” she said.
"She never gets cranky, she's so placid.
"She said she just lives life to the fullest.”