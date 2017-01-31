It's not every day you turn 107 and party with a band

HIP HIP HOORAY: Ellen Lyons partied hard for her 107th birthday yesterday, with a glass of wine, a rocking band and a piece of mud cake.

A KNACK for Skip-bo and the occasional glass of wine has gotten Ellen Lyon through her 107 years in style.

The centenarian celebrated her birthday yesterday with a party at the Meilene Residential Aged Care facility, where she resides, surrounded by family and friends and her favourite mud cake.

Her daughter Helen Busby said Ellen's secret to longevity was adopting a carefree attitude.

BIRTHDAY GIRL: Ellen Lyons celebrates family with Steven Busby, Stellah Busby, Lena Busby, Helen Busby and Jaxon Busby. Mike Knott BUN310117BIRTHDAY1

"She doesn't let anything stress her,” Helen said.

"She never drove, she walked everywhere, and she's always eaten well, even when she was living by herself.”

Ellen's husband, Victor, was a boilermaker at the Bundaberg Foundry but sadly died in 1968.

The family was originally from England, moving to Australia in 1949 and to Bundaberg in 1954.

PARTY TIME: Ivy Coyle and Claire Ballantyne. Mike Knott BUN310117BIRTHDAY3

They had two children and there are now three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, some of whom were able to make it yesterday to help Ellen celebrate.

Time, it seems, has done little to dull Ellen's sense of humour.

When asked if she would pose for a photo, she quipped "Ohh, I might break his camera”.

CELEBRATIONS: Joy Rehbein and Pat Rooney at Ellen Lyons' 107th birthday party. Mike Knott BUN310117BIRTHDAY2

Diversional therapist Veronica Cross said Ellen was not one to sit still.

"She comes up to every activity we have. She comes on all the bus trips - she's been to Woodgate,” she said.

"She never gets cranky, she's so placid.

"She said she just lives life to the fullest.”