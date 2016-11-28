It's back in time for the festive season

FESTIVE FLAVOURS: Rena Dang samples the new Spiced Ginger Beer from Bundaberg Brewed Drinks.

THIS Christmas you better get in quick if you don't want to miss out on the spiced ginger experience.

Bundaberg Brewed Drink Spiced Ginger Beer will dance in your mouth this festive season with the flavours of cinnamon and cloves.

In previous years it sold out in record time and only the lucky were able to get their hands on one, or four, of the bottles of limited stock.

Bundaberg's Rena Dang tried it for the first time and said she could taste the end of year celebrations.

"It really does just taste like Christmas,” she said.

"I do love ginger beer in general and this is just as nice.”

Ms Dang knows what it means to support a local business as she is part of the SSS Strawberry team.

"When I see it's Bundaberg it makes me proud,” Ms Dang said.

"And the taste is good for both kids and adults, everyone can enjoy it.”

Bundaberg Brewed Drinks CEO, John McLean said the team of master brewer first developed the special brew as a festive twist on our popular Ginger Beer.

"The unique flavours of ginger, cinnamon, and cloves, proved a hit,” he said.

With a company history dating back to 1960 Mr McLean said time had shown his customers favoured ginger beer during the festive season.

Each year the masters craft brew the mix for three days to help give it the fuller flavour.

Spiced Ginger Beer is already available at the Barrel, and will be in Coles and IGA stores across Australia from tomorrow.