'It's a valuable drug, which can provide life-saving results'

BUNDABERG'S One Nation candidate says it's time to make medicinal marijuana available to those in need and she will will advocate for ready and affordable access to the drug, if elected to the seat of Bundaberg.

Dr Jane Truscott said the drug had been shown to be effective in providing relief of symptoms from many medical conditions, such as chronic pain, severe epilepsy, post-traumatic stress disorder and Parkinson's disease.

"As a health care professional I fully support our party's policy on medicinal cannabis,” she said.

"It is a valuable drug which can provide life-saving results.

"It should not be denied to anyone who has a legitimate need.”

As of March 1, Queensland authorised general practitioners and specialists will be able to prescribe medicinal marijuana, in the form of oil, for patients of any age.

But Dr Truscott said there were no businesses currently licensed to manufacture medicinal marijuana in Australia and the drug must be legally imported from overseas, meaning patients must pay for all expenses.

"Limited access to a legal supply may then drive many to seek a supply elsewhere,” she said.

"I will gladly work with the local federal member to advocate for local manufacture of medicinal cannabis for supply under 'approved access' provisions.

"This will provide opportunities for local agribusinesses to help meet growing demand for the drug while creating sustainable jobs for our region.”

Dr Truscott said some researchers and medical experts had argued against medicinal marijuana, citing limited studies that show the long term effect of the drug.

"We should have a two-fold approach: provide ready and affordable access to legally produced medicinal cannabis for legitimate suffers of certain conditions while continuing research on its long-term effects,” Dr Truscott said.