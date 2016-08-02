It's a rum rebellion! Distiller's new deal

BUNDABERG is a one-rum town no longer.

Waterview Distillery has inked a national distribution deal with Coles and its new rum range, 4670, is now on shelves at Liquorland, 1st Choice and Vintage Cellars across Australia - and keen consumers already have a taste for it.

"We sold out of the Red style on the weekend, with more than 9,000 cases in the first run," director Matthew Drane said.

Mr Drane, who has spent the last three years working to revive the Waterview name originally coined by Samuel Johnston in 1868, said the deal was the culmination of a project that began in January.

The 4670 range includes a yellow label "Bundaberg style", a red label, and a black label spiced rum.

He said there was plenty of room for another brand of rum in the Rum City.

"Bundy has more than one potato grower, more than one cane grower, more than one tomato grower; that's what makes an industry," he said.

LOCAL RUM: The 4670 range, from left to right Red / XS, Bundaberg Style and Spiced. Mike Knott BUN141016RUM4

"As much as it's a David and Goliath situation, it's not meant as a swipe at Bundy Rum."

The 4670 Spiced has tasting notes of orange peel, cinnamon and vanilla.

"It beat out Sailor Jerry on a blind testing," Mr Drane said.

Eventually Mr Drane said he hopes to take the company public and boost the Bundaberg economy.

"4670 will be a big deal for the Bundaberg community.

"When shares for that go out, if people can prove they live here, have an association with the postcode, have a rental property here, they'll get a 10% discount," he said.

"That way money stays in the community, and the Bundaberg name is getting out there."

A special edition of 4670 will be out next year in a bottle designed by Bundaberg motocross star, Jason Rozycki.

Rum enthusiasts have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the range from the Boutique distillery, with more than 400 likes and 50 comments when Waterview made the announcement on Facebook.

Waterview 4670 is available at the Waterview Distillery on Alexandra St and the East End Hotel bottle shop as well as the Coles-owned liquor stores.

