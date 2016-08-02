28°
News

It's a rum rebellion! Distiller's new deal

Eliza Goetze | 17th Oct 2016 2:02 PM
LOCAL RUM: Waterviews Matthew Drane with his 4670 rum.
LOCAL RUM: Waterviews Matthew Drane with his 4670 rum. Mike Knott BUN141016RUM3

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BUNDABERG is a one-rum town no longer.

Waterview Distillery has inked a national distribution deal with Coles and its new rum range, 4670, is now on shelves at Liquorland, 1st Choice and Vintage Cellars across Australia - and keen consumers already have a taste for it.

"We sold out of the Red style on the weekend, with more than 9,000 cases in the first run," director Matthew Drane said.

Mr Drane, who has spent the last three years working to revive the Waterview name originally coined by Samuel Johnston in 1868, said the deal was the culmination of a project that began in January.

The 4670 range includes a yellow label "Bundaberg style", a red label, and a black label spiced rum.

He said there was plenty of room for another brand of rum in the Rum City.

"Bundy has more than one potato grower, more than one cane grower, more than one tomato grower; that's what makes an industry," he said.

LOCAL RUM: The 4670 range, from left to right Red / XS, Bundaberg Style and Spiced.
LOCAL RUM: The 4670 range, from left to right Red / XS, Bundaberg Style and Spiced. Mike Knott BUN141016RUM4

"As much as it's a David and Goliath situation, it's not meant as a swipe at Bundy Rum."

The 4670 Spiced has tasting notes of orange peel, cinnamon and vanilla.

"It beat out Sailor Jerry on a blind testing," Mr Drane said.

Eventually Mr Drane said he hopes to take the company public and boost the Bundaberg economy.

"4670 will be a big deal for the Bundaberg community.

"When shares for that go out, if people can prove they live here, have an association with the postcode, have a rental property here, they'll get a 10% discount," he said.

"That way money stays in the community, and the Bundaberg name is getting out there."

A special edition of 4670 will be out next year in a bottle designed by Bundaberg motocross star, Jason Rozycki.

Rum enthusiasts have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the range from the Boutique distillery, with more than 400 likes and 50 comments when Waterview made the announcement on Facebook.

Waterview 4670 is available at the Waterview Distillery on Alexandra St and the East End Hotel bottle shop as well as the Coles-owned liquor stores.

Read more about Waterview:

Local produce the Heart and Soul of new gin

How this distillery is turning cane trash into treasure

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg business rum waterview distillery

Storms are heading our way

Storms are heading our way

BATTEN down the hatches Bundaberg the first storms of the season are on their way.

80-year-old man killed after car rolls near intersection

A crash near Aramara claimed the life of an 80-year-old man and left a woman in a critical condition.

Another has been airlifted to hospital.

RIP OFF: Avoid filling up with high fuel prices across state

RELIEF: Coffs Harbour fuel costs have remained fair in the lead-up to the long weekend.

Fuel is expensive right across the state today

High dunes wrecked by 4WD vandals

EROSION: Moore Park resident Rick Glass stands on high dunes four-wheel drives have denuded while behind him is the area drivers don't go covered in vegetation. He says something needs to be done to stop four-wheel drivers driving high on the dunes.

Drivers asked to stay of the high dunes to help protect the beaches

Local Partners

Movie feast hits Bundy

Australia's longest running travelling film festival is here.

Bogle's popular for good reason

MUSICMAN: Eric Bogle has released a new album featuring 12 great tracks.

Get your latest country music news

Air-con upgrade for Moncrieff theatre

Moncrieff Entertainment Centre.Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

Cooler theatre on the way

Generations of nippers to be celebrated

BEACH FUN: Drew, Kye, Summer, Mimi, and Indiana Woods are in the Nippers Surf Life Saving program.

50 years of sun, sand and surf life saving

PHOTOS: Huge crowds hit up Bundaberg Rum festival

OVERSEAS VISITORS: Tamsin Pape and Richard Manning from the UK enjoy the Bundaberg Rum Festival.

Bundaberg Rum lovers enjoy annual festival

Simon Cowell's gay sex joke backfires on TV

Simon Cowell's gay sex joke backfires on TV

Simon Cowell has apologised after making a gay sex joke on TV.

Early bird sales set records for must-see annual festival

Thelma Plum joins a stellar line up of more than 400 acts involving 2500 performers across the six days of the 2016-17 Woodford Folk Festival.

What lasts six days, involves 400 acts and is regular as Christmas

Lacuna Coil claim the stage in Aus tour

Lacuna Coil, Orpheus Omega, and Flynn Effect hit the stage at Max Watts in Brisbane under Destroy All LInes touring.

Lacuna Coil's first headline tour a super success

Woodford Folk Festival program launched

The fairies make their way through the Woodford Folk Festival.

Woodford Folk Festival's 31st program has been launched.

The Block's kitchen week delivers two perfect scores

Will and Karlie in their winning room.

WILL and Karlie tie with Dan and Carleen for weekly prize.

What's on the small screen this week

Kim in a scene from The Block.

THE Block's five-star kitchens are revealed and X Factor heats up.

When four men and an amazing dog hit the road

Mark Jeffreys (blue jacket) with cameraman Mike Mowbray, co-director Isaac Allen and sound man and co-presenter Jimmy Gore with the star of the movie, Osa the Finnish Lapphund.

HAVE you ever wondered what makes your pet pooch tick?

ONE OF ONLY 6 HOUSES IN AUSTRALIA OVERLOOKING THE OCEAN and GOLF COURSE!

154 BAROLIN ESPLANADE, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 O/A $799,000

Unique and quite spectacular, this home is one of only six in the country which are located on a golf course with ocean views. This property sits on the 2nd hole...

ONLY 2 LEFT! GET IN QUICK FOR THIS TIGHTLY HELD LOCATION!

43 See Street, Bargara 4670

Unit 2 2 1 FROM AS LOW AS...

Just completed in central Bargara! Hot property, walking distance to everything Bargara offers! Only two remain, get in quick! * The latest Errol Bauer project in...

SPACIOUS HIGHSET TIMBER HOME

19A Lovers Walk, Thabeban 4670

House 4 2 3 $259,000 Neg

Situated around a 10 minute drive from the Bundaberg C.B.D post office on a private 806m2 block sits this large timber dwelling. The upper level of the home offers...

THE IDEAL VILLA COMPLEX - YOU WILL LOVE LIVING HERE

17 / 6 Miller Street, Norville 4670

Unit 3 1 1 $259,000

Ideally located in the private, secure and well maintained complex "Palm Garden Villas" is this neat and tidy 3 bedroom villa situated just a short walking...

4.94 ACRES OF PEACE AND SERENITY WITH 12m x 7m SHED

535 Moorlands Road, Meadowvale 4670

House 3 1 4 $399,000

This is the ideal lifestyle property if you are looking to downsize and want to get away from the hustle and bustle and enjoy a fantastic rural outlook with quiet...

DIRECT OCEAN FRONT, UNRESTRICTED VIEWS and JUST LIKE NEW

193 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Enjoy ocean front perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings with expansive and unrestrictive views that are...

ONE OF THE LARGEST AND FINEST OF HOMES IN CORAL GARDENS

13 Coral Garden Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 5 3 2 Offers Above...

This is one of Coral Gardens largest and finest of homes, now available for you to purchase and move straight into without any fuss. Coral Gardens is a highly...

UPMARKET 269.67m2 HOME ON A 1,122m2 BLOCK IN BRAND NEW CONDITION

4 Pearlshell Court, Ashfield 4670

House 3 3 2 $389,000

Situated on a big 1,122m2 block of land with side access in a quiet cul-de-sac in Belle Eden sits this low set 269.67m2 brick home built by Kleidon Master built...

ENTERTAINERS PARADISE

9 Simpson Crescent, Bundaberg East 4670

House 3 2 4 $349,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac and out of flood, this immaculate low set brick home on a generous 1282m2 block is just a 5 minute drive to the Bundaberg C.B.D and...

4 BEDROOM HOME - 1 ACRE - POOL - GARAGES GALORE

26 Clydesdale Avenue, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 8 $445,000

Add up the value here nestled on just over one acre (4116m2) with magnificently presented brick and tile home high and dry after recent heavy rains. This home...

Old Coast timber mill to become $20m housing estate

The developer has described Beerwah as a 'growth corridor'.

Hinterland town to see new $20m master-planned development

'Realistic pricing': Gladstone property bouncing back

Kirkwood for Real Estate, October 13, 2016.

Property gurus say an oversupply is still affecting the market.

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

The hammer will go down on a piece of Rocky's history

Street view.

THE home of Mr Rockhampton is up for auction.

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide