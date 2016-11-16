It's a 25km drive, there's no air con ... but you love this pub

COLD BEER: New owners of the South Kolan Pub Jo and Alec Duffy. Photo: Scottie Simmonds/NewsMail

THE typical pub food may be steak and veg or the traditional chicken parmy, everyone has a favourite.

When it comes to Bundy's best pub meal the NewsMail's Facebook community has voted South Kolan Pub's grub as number one.

There were more than 100 comments on our Facebook post asking for nominations.

With almost a quarter of the votes going to the little pub outside of Bundaberg, it showed you don't have to be biggest to be the best.

Owners Alec and Jo Duffy bought the pub back in 2011 and said they didn't have "anything special” - they just offered the best they could.

Alec was chuffed to find out his country pub had come out on top of our Facebook poll..

"Wow, I know you'll never go home hungry once you've been here,” he said.

"I mean we are just a little country pub - we're not even air-conditioned.”

He said it was important to keep giving people consistent and good quality food.

And people would drive to the 25km out of Bundaberg to visit the bistro.

"We have the steak which is 1kg and some come for that,” he said.

"Every meal comes with a veg or salad bar.

"All the food is made in house.”

Alec thanked the community for the feedback and invited people to venture out to taste the country pub food for themselves.

"Nothing ever changes out here,” he said.

"Wheels turn very slowly and that's the way we like it.”