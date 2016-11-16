It's a 25km drive... there's no air con, but locals love this pub

COLD BEER: New owners of the South Kolan Pub Jo and Alec Duffy. Photo: Scottie Simmonds/NewsMail

THE typical pub food may be steak and veg or the traditional chicken parmie, everyone has a favourite.

When it comes to Bundy's best pub meal the NewsMail's Facebook community have voted South Kolan Pub's grub as number one.

There were more than 100 Facebook comments on the NewsMail's page when it asked for nominations.

With almost a quarter of the votes going to the little pub outside of Bundaberg which shows you don't have to be biggest to be a favourite.

Owners Alec and Jo Duffy bought the pub back in 2011 and said they didn't have "anything special” they just offered the best that they could.

Alec was chuffed to find out his country pub came out on top.

"Wow, I know you'll never go home hungry once you've been here,” he said.

"I mean we are just a little country pub - we're not even air conditioned.”

He said it was important to keep giving people consistent and good quality food.

And people would drive to the 25km out of Bundaberg to visit the bistro.

"We have the steak which is 1kg and some come for that,” he said.

"Every meal comes with a veg or salad bar.

"All the food is made in house.”

Alec thanked the community for the feedback and invited them to venture out to taste the country pub food for themselves.

"Nothing ever changes out here,” he said.

"Wheels turn very slowly and that's the way we like it.”