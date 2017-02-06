It will be a wheely good time for Timmothy

NOT being able to walk, drink, eat or shower without assistance has never stopped Timmothy Mulvena from smiling.

The Bundy lad will celebrate his 16th birthday next week and that smile is about to get a whole lot bigger.

Timmothy, who has a love of trucks, was born with cerebral palsy and is wheelchair bound.

DAY TO REMEMBER: Timmothy Mulvena is about to turn 16, he has cerebral palsy and his sister will surprise him with a convoy of trucks.

His sister, Talitha Mulvena, 20, would do anything for little brother and has reached out on social media asking for local truckies to help give him a birthday to remember.

Miss Mulvena, who is also Timmothy's carer, said she hoped to surprise her little brother with a convoy of trucks and that wish was now coming true.

The community spirit was instant with the Facebook post shared across the sugar city with more than 250 likes.

"Timmothy is obsessed with anything with wheels, 4x4, trucks, you name it, he has never been in one before," Miss Mulvena said.

"This is his dream. This is his life.

"He will probably try to jump out of his chair with excitement."

Luke Hobson works for one of the truck companies, Bundy Bullet, which was tagged in the Facebook post and he didn't have to think twice about pledging his support.

"I've been told what sort of truck he likes best, and so we are getting that one sent up from Brisbane for the special event," Mr Hobson said.

"We'll be there to take him for a ride wherever he likes, he will call the shots."

Mr Hobson said it was the little occasions which brought the town together and he knew of at least four other companies that were already on board.

About 30 truck owners had volunteered their time to rally together to make Timmonthy's day one to cherish for many years to come.

The trucks will convoy at Pharlap Pde, Kentucky Bluegrass, on February 17 to surprise Timmothy as he returns home from school.

Anyone who would like to help can contact Miss Mulvena on 0484 248 700.