'It wasn't a directive': DV agencies 'cautious' about private shelters

THE head of a domestic violence crisis service has spoken out, saying that victims are not missing out on refuge in Bundaberg.

DV Connect CEO Di Mangan spoke to the NewsMail after an email she addressed to an operator of a private shelter in Wide Bay, saying she had been told to "hold off referring” clients to private accommodation "for a while”, was tabled in Parliament.

Mudgeeraba MP Ros Bates argued the email showed "the government is pushing domestic violence victims away from specialist private shelters” and the shelter operator who received the email said she "wanted answers” about a possible directive steering victims away from accommodation like hers.

But Minister for Public Housing Mick De Brenni denied such a directive existed and Di Mangan said the situation had been misunderstood.

"It wasn't a directive,” Ms Mangan said yesterday.

"Something I had said to (the shelter operator) was that the bulk of women in Bundaberg are able to get into refuges there fairly easily.

"The real overload is in Brisbane... (but) we don't have a lot of women in Brisbane who want to go to Bundaberg.

"Most of them want to stay close to their networks who can support them.”

She said she had had "discussions” with the Department of Housing about the preferencing of refuges and motels over private accommodation.

"It hasn't been a directive; more a 'can we go slow on this',” she said.

"The department has been showing the type of caution that if I was the funding body, I would be doing too.”