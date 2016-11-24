35°
'It could be life or death': NBN issues plague clinic

Crystal Jones
| 24th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
NBN WOES: Coral Coast Anaesthesias Jon Joiner and Anne Porter are fed up with the Telstra NBN problems.
NBN WOES: Coral Coast Anaesthesias Jon Joiner and Anne Porter are fed up with the Telstra NBN problems. Mike Knott BUN221116NBN3

NBN woes have struck again in Bundaberg, with a medical facility the latest business to fall foul of the controversial technology.

Jon Joiner, who works as an anaesthetist at Coral Coast Anaesthesia in the Friendly Society Private Hospital, described their battle with the NBN (National Broadband Network) as a nightmare.

After switching to the NBN on October 24, Dr Joiner said they were cut off from their communications.

"What's happened in the last couple of weeks is we've lost our phone lines,” he said.

"You wonder why NBN is providing such a disjointed, poor service.

"Staff are having to use their own mobiles basically which is quite unsatisfactory.”

Dr Joiner's biggest concern is that lives will be put at risk by the lack of communications.

"Being an anaesthetist it's obviously quite important,” he said.

"It could be life or death really, without being too dramatic.”

Dr Joiner said another complication was that the business had had to change their phone number, and their well-known number was now disconnected.

"They (patients) can't get hold of us,” Dr Joiner said.

"It's frustrating and it's dangerous too really.

"It's pretty appalling - lives are put on the line because of their inefficiencies.”

In the 2015-16 financial year, 13,406 complaints were made about the NBN to the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman nationwide, almost double the 6715 complaints the year before.

Bundaberg NBN users made 225 of those complaints in the past year - making the region the one with the highest number of complaints in the country.

A spokeswoman for the NBN Co said she believed there were two connections available at the clinic's address, and that one was active and the other awaiting connection on December 1.

"No incidents have been raised against either of these,” she said.

"That being the case, I'd think this is retail service provider related, not NBN related.”

The spokeswoman said it was not a condition of NBN that account holders had to change their phone numbers.

"Number porting (the ability to take your number with you) rules have not changed,” she said.

"To keep an existing number, you simply need to ask your service provider to confirm they can do this when you place your order for an NBN service.”

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said there were close to 10,000 fixed line NBN services connected in Bundaberg and more than 21,000 premises have access.

"Constituents can contact my office if they are having problems connecting to the NBN and we will advocate on their behalf,” he said.

"We have successfully helped resolve connection problems for a number of constituents.”

A spokeswoman for Telstra said the company would look into Mr Joiner's concerns and would make contact with the NewsMail.

