Isis Mill smashes records at home and across Qld

MILESTONE: Isis Central Sugar Mill CEO John Gorringe said the mill crushed its millionth tonne of the season on November 6.

IT'S been a bumper season for the Isis Central Sugar Mill and for three straight weeks this month, growers enjoyed the state's highest sugar levels.

The final crush finished on Saturday night - "just as it started raining,” mill chief executive John Gorringe said.

"I was really happy with how the season progressed.

"We were delayed at the start with wet weather but the crop grew on, but it increased in size, about 100,000 tonnes more than we expected.

"In total we processed around 1.352 million tonnes of cane.”

It was the third highest season in the mill's history and in week 17 the mill hit the one million tonne milestone with an outstanding 72,950.59 tonnes of sugarcane - the highest weekly throughput in the company's 120-year history.

"Sugar content was very good, with an average 14.09 CCS which is well above most of the state,,” Mr Gorringe said.

"Our growers are very happy.

ISIS SUGAR MILL: Retired mill worker Danny Fewquandie. Jodie Dixon BIT101215Mill06x

"The price is quite good and the ratoons for next season's crop is off to a good start, so Saturday's rain was very welcome.”

The cooperation of the rain gods was a big factor in the successful season.

"A little bit of rain during the season helps the next season's crop but you don't want too much rain or it diminishes the sugar content,” he said.

"Dry weather in the latter part of the season helped the CCS increase.”

It has been a busy year for the Isis Sugar Mill Company, which reached a new share offer agreement in conjunction with new cane supply agreements with growers.

Isis sugar mill at Isis. Craig Warhurst

"We'll have a strategic planning session in the new year.

"But now, we're looking forward to a well-deserved rest.”

The mill had also made good progress with its Clean Cane project, which involved improving a range of issues in the harvesting process,” Mr Gorringe said.

"We've got a group of growers and harvesting operators working together to look at maximising the benefit across the whole supply chain in cleaning up the cane.

"We're seeing some of that already with the higher CCS in this season's crop.”