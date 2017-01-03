29°
Is your suburb a crime hotspot?

Carolyn Archer
| 3rd Jan 2017 10:36 AM
Each pointer rates the combined number of drug offences, unlawful entry and unlawful use of a motor vehicle for that suburb in 2016.

MORE homes and cars were broken into in North Bundaberg last year than any other Bundaberg suburb, with 38 unlawful entries recorded on the myPolice Bundaberg crime statistics website.

North Bundaberg also had the highest number of car thefts, equal with East Bundaberg.

Both suburbs recorded eight unlawful use of a motor vehicle offences in 2016.

The safest places to live were the smaller suburbs away from the centre of Bundaberg with Ashfield, Coral Cove and Elliott Heads recording just one break and enter each for the year.

Statistics also highlighted the suburbs where the most drug offences took place.

The unenviable title went to South Bundaberg, which recorded 164 drug offences, followed by West Bundaberg with 115 and Avenell Heights with 97.

A number of coastal suburbs also recorded their fair share of drug offences with 64 in Bargara, 39 in Moore Park Beach and 34 at Burnett Heads.

For Avenell Heights East Neighbourhood Watch area co-ordinator Lester Rogers, who's been involved with the local crime prevention community origination for 17 years, looking out for your neighbours was the key to reducing crime.

"These days we don't seem to know our neighbours as well and when you have an active group you get to know your neighbours because you're dropping off newsletters to them,” he said.

"I think it would help if there were more people in more suburbs in Neighbourhood Watch.

"In the Bundaberg Police District we have 13 active groups whereas years ago when I first started we had something like 31 or 32 groups.

"Moore Park is a very typical example. They were having lots of problems down there crime-wise and they've restarted a group and since then their crime wave certainly has gone down.”

Kepnock Neighbourhood Watch area co-ordinator Roslyn Turner said reminding residents about the simple things to protect themselves and their property helped reduce crime.

"If you think of how a house is laid out, the back door leads into a laundry or a kitchen and you have your living area one side and the sleeping area the other,” she said.

"So if you're watching TV, a thief can come in through the back door, grab whatever and shoot out and you wouldn't have any idea.

"So people need to make sure their screen doors are locked, even if they're home.”

Topics:  bundaberg crime drugs neighbourhood watch police

