Is there an end in sight to the sticky, hot conditions?

IF YOU have been hoping for the above average temperatures to fizzle off then you might be set for some disappointment.

The Bureau of Meteorology says there's no foreseeable end to the warmer days at this stage.

Bundaberg is set to hover around 33 degrees all week, with little reprieve from humidity which can often make it feel much hotter.

"It's a good day to be at the beach," Bureau of Meteorology forecaster James Thompson said.

What may come as a surprise to some locals is that the heat in the region is less a heat wave and more a case of temperatures just 2-3 degrees above average.

The real heat wave, according to the bureau, is further south where temps are hitting the high 30s.

"Some days might be slightly cooler," Mr Thompson said, but at this stage, it seems the best the region can hope for.

If historical averages are anything to go by, sweaty locals may be waiting until March where the mean maximum is 29.3 degrees.

That's unless the above average temps continue, in which case, the beaches may get a lot busier.

The historic maximum average drops to 27.5 in April and 24.8 in May.

June and July are historically the region's coolest months, with an average maximum of 22 degrees.

And while the skies have been shining bright, the bureau says we may not be out of the woods where cyclones are concerned this season.

"It's been fairly quiet, but the chances of cyclones are still high," Mr Thompson said.

"Just not this week."

Mr Thompson said there was no real link between cyclones and heat, but climates that influence cyclones could produce warm conditions.

Late last year, Higgins Storm Chasing said it predicted 13 cyclones would form in the 2016/17 summer with five crossing the coast.

The most recent Bureau of Meteorology cyclone outlook for the Coral Sea reports there are "no significant tropical lows in the region, and none are expected to develop in the coming days".

