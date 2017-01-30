Is Blue your new brew? Company wants cafe in Bundy

HOT COFFEE: Jamaica Blue wants to come to Bundy.

IF YOU'VE ever wanted to run your own coffee shop, here's your chance.

Coffee shop chain Jamaica Blue is advertising for interested parties to apply to run a franchise store at the new Stockland Kensignton.

Work on the centre, which is expected to open in late March, is progressing, with Coles, Liquorland and The Reject Shop already earmarked to open in the former Bunnings building on Takalvan St.

According to Jamaica Blue's website, the Kensington Bundaberg store is one of a number of new cafe locations currently available in regional Queensland.

Owned and operated by Foodco, Jamaica Blue celebrated its 20-year anniversary in 2012, and operates in a number of formats, from fully licensed cafe restaurants, to kiosks, to hole-in-the- wall espresso bars, with Jamaica Blue businesses in residential areas, malls, airports, hospitals and high streets.

According to the Jamaica Blue website, franchise partners are able to develop cafes with their own personality and their own menu selection, by responding to local tastes and the availability of seasonal produce in their area.

Jamaica Blue has more than 170 stores operating in seven countries and, as Stockland progresses with its $30 million revamp of Bundy's former Bunnings store, it's calling for budding entrepreneurs to step up to the counter.

Stockland development manager Geraldine Burke they were continuing to field a high volume of inquiries from national franchise groups, including Jamaica Blue.

"We urge local residents interested in securing one of the new, local opportunities generated by our redevelopment to get in touch with us,” she said.

Stockland Kensington hopes to open with a number of convenience-based food and service operators possibly including a sushi train, kebab shop, beautician and nail bar.

The development, which will include 260 parking bays, begun in July last year and is generating 73 jobs during construction, and will create around 70 new, local retail jobs once the centre is open and actively trading.