Investors are lining up to buy into Bundy, says agent

LIVING THE DREAM: Louise Cole and Gary Peat have bought the Innes Park Country Club after visiting Bundaberg on holidays.

THE real estate agent who sold the Innes Park Country Club says the Bundaberg region is extremely appealing for investors and he's looking for more commercial property here.

Selling the 18-hole golf course, clubhouse and four-bedroom house for $925,0000, Sunshine Coast Colliers International senior executive Tony Nioa said there was a significant amount of interest in the Innes Park property, which had a lot going for it, but the region as a whole was ticking a lot of boxes for commercial investors.

"It (Innes Park) was a very attractive lifestyle property,” he said.

"It also had other opportunities - we had a town planning report done - and it had opportunities there for additional services like RV or caravans could stop there, so it was quite a good multi-purpose property.

"We had people look at it for a variety of uses from purely as a residence-hobby farm to continuing on as it was.

"We had international inquires, inquires from Asia as well as local inquires and from across Australia.”

Mr Nioa said he noted Bundaberg was definitely on the radar as a good place to invest.

"We have got property up this way (Bundaberg) but we're looking for more properties based on the success of this, we are looking for further commercial properties to market

"There's a lot of strong interest in good commercial property, both owner-occupier and for investment.”

Mr Nioa said some the factors attracting investors to Bundaberg included a vibrant CBD, its status as a food bowl and the fact that the region hadn't felt the mining downturn as much as other areas.

"Maybe part of it is when people came up to have a look at it, the Bundaberg main street has a very vibrant feel to it,” he said.

"It's in a nice little investment pocket.

"All the talk at the moment is on food production and here we are in the food bowl of Queensland.

"It (Innes Park) really met a lot of strategic investment criteria from our investors.”