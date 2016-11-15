Investigation continues into Fraser Island oil spill

This was one of the many oil patties found on the beach.

AN INITIAL analysis of oil samples collected during the Fraser Island oil spill clean-up has confirmed the oil is the same type as that used by large trading ships.

Minister for Ports Mark Bailey said cleaning the beach had been a challenge and the effort to identify a culprit would also be tough.

"Reverse trajectory modelling of the oil indicates that the likely origin of the spill as being the principal shipping lanes from Brisbane to Asia and from the western Coral Sea down the Australian east coast,” Mr Bailey said.

"These are relatively busy shipping lanes and the volume of ship traffic combined with the weathering of the oil samples will make identifying a culpable ship difficult.

"We have considerable expertise in the area of tracking down vessels responsible for polluting our coastal waters and we're not giving up.

"While we can't guarantee the outcome, we will continue to demonstrate to the international shipping community we value our coastal environment, especially the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park.

"We have the technology and the will to aggressively pursue anyone who endangers it.”

Minister Bailey said the multi-agency clean-up operation including officers from Maritime Safety Queensland, Roadtek, Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service, Department of Environment and Heritage Protection and Queensland Police Service, along with assistance from the Fraser Coast Council, began on 19 October after oil patties were found washed up on Fraser Island's pristine beach.

"This concluded with a final inspection of the site two weeks ago with traditional owners included in the sign-off,” he said.

"Any oil spill incident in the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park or our coastal waters is regarded as serious and I again want to thank all the crews involved for their efforts in the swift response to clean it up.”

Mr Bailey said it took authorities investigating the last oil spill in the Great Barrier Reef south of Townsville last year, a year to identify the ship allegedly responsible.

"That enquiry was launched after 10-15 tonnes of oil from the spill off Cape Upstart in July 2015,” he said.

"That case is still with the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions.”

Maximum fines for a corporation for a discharge offence can include $11.78 million under Queensland law and $17 million under Commonwealth law.