Interactive map can tell you which roads are flooded

WANT to get from A to B but not sure which roads are safe to drive on in the wet?

The Queensland Government's Flooded Roads Map is a useful resource for motorists.

The website provides real-time data on roads and symbols to mark flood prone roads, roads that are flooded and those where crashes or other possible hazards have occurred or are happening.

Motorists can get suggestions for alternative routes and leave suggestions for other road users.

Users can report flooding on the page.

To view the map, go to http://floodwatersafety.initiatives.qld.gov.au/flooded-roads-map/.

An example of the online map.

Psychologist explains why the rational part of your brain lapses when you're behind the wheel: