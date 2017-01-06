29°
Inside the yacht that costs $160,000 a week to rent

Hayley Nissen
| 6th Jan 2017 5:06 PM
HUGE: Super yacht Silentworld dwarfed Brett Lakey's catamaran the Main Event.
HUGE: Super yacht Silentworld dwarfed Brett Lakey's catamaran the Main Event.

EVER wondered what $160,000 a week will get you?

Welcome aboard the super yacht Silentworld, which has been moored at the Bundaberg Port Marina this week as it awaits a change in weather before embarking on its next research expedition.

The 40m luxury vessel was built in 2006 in Spain and features its own full-size jacuzzi, sun deck with teak lounges, cherry wood floors in the main salon and upper deck, marble floors in the bathrooms and a VIP cabin on the upper deck.

Once on board guests have access to a full variety of water-sport equipment including two seabobs, ski tubes, wakeboards, paddleboards, kayaks, snorkelling and scuba equipment and fishing gear.

The yacht can take up to 12 people and eight crew, with six cabins to choose from. The master stateroom has a king-sized bed with sitting area and full beam ensuite.

Full-length port holes ensure you never miss a minute of the views.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

But the pleasure yacht has a serious side.

Part of the Silentworld Foundation, the yacht and its crew are responsible for research endeavours to uncover and preserve Australia's rich maritime history, specifically of vessels from the 1800s.

Vessel master Michael Gooding must have one of the most-envied jobs going, taking the yacht to places people on land can only dream.

"I grew up in Queensland on the Sunshine Coast and my dad had a prawn trawler. I started working on them in the late 70s and progessed to passenger vessels and then to this,” he said.

Mr Gooding has tried other career paths, including lecturing, but said it was hard to pass up working on something as unique as the Silentworld.

"The combination of five-star and boating - I thought 'I've found my job',” he said.

"I like being able to offer this sort of luxury and access to areas that aren't available to people on land.

"It's a very unique thing to be able to share.”

He has been with the company for seven years and says he enjoys uncovering human endeavours and tackling the seas.

