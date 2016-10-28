Inquest delivers answers but families continue to fight for justice

CYCLIST DEATH INQUEST: Aiva Kepui, Mary Mea, Gale Hart and Bruce Jensen lost a loved one in a bicycle crash that was the subject of an inquest this week.

THE families of two Bundaberg cyclists killed in separate incidents have spoken out following the joint inquest into the deaths.

Timothy Kepui, 61, died in hospital from serious head injuries after he clipped the back of a ute and hit the trailer it was towing. The collisions happened as Dr Kepui attempted to turn right into McCarthy St while riding along Barolin St about 8.40am on May 3, 2014.

The inquest also examined the death of 57-year-old Ian Jensen who died after a collision with a truck while riding his bike along Johnston St on June 1 last year.

In both cases the charge of driving without due care and attention was dropped against the respective drivers.

Yesterday Dr Kepui's wife Aiva said the inquest had given her some closure.

"I was overseas (when the accident happened) and I never really knew what happened. It was very difficult, I still struggled with it more than two years later,” she said.

"I was hearing lots of stories but after yesterday's (Wednesday) inquest it cleared my mind.

"The inquest was good, it has put me in a position where I can accept it all.”

Mrs Kepui said the inquest questioned whether a thorough police investigation was carried out and she felt the system had let her husband down.

"There was no breathalyser test, no markings (on the road)...” Dr Kepui's step-daughter Mary Mea said.

Ian's brother and sister, Bruce Jensen and Gale Hart were far more critical of the prosectorial process and the decision to drop charges.

"They certainly don't give the public much to be confident about,” he said.

Bruce has approached Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson and is calling for a public enquiry into the Bundaberg police.

"We don't want the Coroner to hand it back to the director of public prosecutions to hand it back to the police to bury it again in the system,” he said.

"We want a public enquiry set up ready to go when the Coroner delivers his findings.”

The finding from the inquest are expected to be handed down in about three months.