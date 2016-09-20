Innovation on agenda at Bundy workshop

LOOKING FORWARD: Youth parliament representative for Bundaberg Ayla Duffy, Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson and the IWC's Andrew Lucht at the innovation workshop.

STEVE Jobs said "innovation distinguishes between a leader and a follower”.

Yesterday those in Bundaberg with a desire to stand out from the crowd were asked to discuss the best ways to help regional innovations flourish under the state government's proposed $6 million Regional Innovation Hubs program.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said the workshop brought interested stakeholders together to talk about how the hubs could assist innovative ideas and entrepreneurs.

"We're looking to establish, right across Queensland, innovation hubs,” Ms Donaldson said.

"People who are entrepreneurial or looking at investing or starting new technology businesses or different innovative things, if we can get them together in a bit of a hub, they can network and share ideas,” she said.

"I think Bundaberg is a great area to do that, we certainly have a great background in entrepreneurial spirit and I'm just hoping people come along and get the information they need to be a part of it.”

Ms Donaldson said entrepreneurs were really only limited by their own imagination and the region's vast array of industries provided a great base.

"Innovation is really a creative, spontaneous thing so having somewhere for like-minded people to go and develop their ideas, bounce them off others, that's really what this is about,” she said.

"What we know is the least likely relationships can turn into something fantastic.”

Among those who attended were small business owners, start-ups, entrepreneurs, inventors, community services and government officers.

A range of sectoral interests were discussed including agriculture, education, training for mechanics, film and renewable energy with the group identifying a range of activities that could encourage innovation activity across the region including showcasing local success stories.