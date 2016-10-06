In the blood: Jade brings Midas touch to rugby union

IN THE BLOOD: Andrew, Jade and Darren Golchert are all keen union players.

JADE Golchert is nothing if not an all-rounder.

The 16-year-old Isis High student has not only tried her hand at a long list of sports, she's found success in many fields.

"I started with rugby league at age 10, from there I've done soccer, basketball, athletics,” she said.

Earlier this year she played state level AFL and just a few months ago she tried her hand at rugby union and has already impressed Queensland selectors.

After joining the Hervey Bay Dingoes she has been picked for the South East Queensland Youth Girls Development Squad.

"I thought I'd give union a crack after Dad started talking about it and see what I get out of it,” she said.

"It's more full-on than other codes - you need more strength and endurance.

"I was over the moon (when I was selected). I didn't think I'd make it that far, although I knew I'd put in a good effort.”

Fraser Coast rugby pair Jade Golchert and Jakara Miller. Matthew McInerney

Her family are right behind her, with big brothers Andrew and Riley playing union for the Wide Bay Whales and dad, Darren, managing the Isis Crushers.

Darren caught the bug off his boys in 2012 and wound up alongside them in the Crushers.

"I came along to help out and ended up in a jersey,” he said.

RUGBY UNION: Isis player Andrew Golchert. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail Mike Knott BUN190216RUGBY8

He injured his knee last season and now plays for the Golden Oldies, proud to see his kids excelling.

"It's impressive - Jade especially, because there's been no girls' or women's organised union clubs up here; we have to travel.”

Jade said she wanted to see more opportunities for girls in towns like Bundaberg and Childers.

"It would be good to see girls getting into the sport more and eventually having it in schools,” she said.

"It would be great for the community. I know a couple of girls who wanted to play league but their parents wouldn't allow it - they think of it as dangerous.”

"She's had to deal with three older brothers all her life so she's pretty tough,” Darren said.