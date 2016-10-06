28°
News

In the blood: Jade brings Midas touch to rugby union

Eliza Goetze
| 6th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
IN THE BLOOD: Andrew, Jade and Darren Golchert are all keen union players.
IN THE BLOOD: Andrew, Jade and Darren Golchert are all keen union players. Eliza Goetze

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

JADE Golchert is nothing if not an all-rounder.

The 16-year-old Isis High student has not only tried her hand at a long list of sports, she's found success in many fields.

"I started with rugby league at age 10, from there I've done soccer, basketball, athletics,” she said.

Earlier this year she played state level AFL and just a few months ago she tried her hand at rugby union and has already impressed Queensland selectors.

After joining the Hervey Bay Dingoes she has been picked for the South East Queensland Youth Girls Development Squad.

"I thought I'd give union a crack after Dad started talking about it and see what I get out of it,” she said.

"It's more full-on than other codes - you need more strength and endurance.

"I was over the moon (when I was selected). I didn't think I'd make it that far, although I knew I'd put in a good effort.”

Fraser Coast rugby pair Jade Golchert and Jakara Miller.
Fraser Coast rugby pair Jade Golchert and Jakara Miller. Matthew McInerney

Her family are right behind her, with big brothers Andrew and Riley playing union for the Wide Bay Whales and dad, Darren, managing the Isis Crushers.

Darren caught the bug off his boys in 2012 and wound up alongside them in the Crushers.

"I came along to help out and ended up in a jersey,” he said.

RUGBY UNION: Isis player Andrew Golchert. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail
RUGBY UNION: Isis player Andrew Golchert. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail Mike Knott BUN190216RUGBY8

He injured his knee last season and now plays for the Golden Oldies, proud to see his kids excelling.

"It's impressive - Jade especially, because there's been no girls' or women's organised union clubs up here; we have to travel.”

Jade said she wanted to see more opportunities for girls in towns like Bundaberg and Childers.

"It would be good to see girls getting into the sport more and eventually having it in schools,” she said.

"It would be great for the community. I know a couple of girls who wanted to play league but their parents wouldn't allow it - they think of it as dangerous.”

"She's had to deal with three older brothers all her life so she's pretty tough,” Darren said.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  childers, hervey bay dingoes, isis crushers, rugby union, sport

Man charged following Gin Gin death

Man charged following Gin Gin death

DETECTIVES have charged a man with one count of unlawful striking causing death following an incident in Gin Gin on September 18.

In the blood: Jade brings Midas touch to rugby union

IN THE BLOOD: Andrew, Jade and Darren Golchert are all keen union players.

Jade Golchert joins dad and brothers to play the heavenly game

Pilotlight bright as NIDA trip stokes the fire

LEARNING FROM LEGENDS: Pilotlight's Leigh-Anne McManus, Meleaka Baldwin, Carla Nixon, Danielle Cole and Alexis and Shjeann Bradley-Mooyer with Nancy Hayes (centre) at NIDA in Sydney.

11 local drama lovers had lessons for a lifetime

One little pony club's 'amazing' membership boom

HORSING AROUND: Abbi Briggs and Eliza Piper get a confidence boost out of pony club.

It all started with a Facebook post.

Local Partners

New $4m park with modern facilities now open

THE heart of Miriam Vale has had a revamp with the $4m ALf Larson/Lions Park now open.

New exciting events for RiverFeast

POPULAR: The Popular Food Cart will be there.

Don't sit home being bored

CMC organisers: No more pre-sale tickets will be sold

US country music group The Dixie Chicks. Supplied by Chugg Entertainment.

UPDATE: Plenty of people unhappy with process

Latest deals and offers

Pilotlight bright as NIDA trip stokes the fire

Pilotlight bright as NIDA trip stokes the fire

FOR most budding drama stars in regional towns, learning from the best at NIDA is a pipe dream...but for these ones it became a reality.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E5 - intruder alert

Osher Gunsberg and Georgia Love in a scene from The Bachelorette.

Courtney misses the whole point of the show.

The Bachelorette's Courtney: I blew it big time

Courtney Dober is a bachelor on the TV series The Bachelorette.

DATING show bachelor promises to turn a new leaf after close call.

MasterChef rates Bundaberg region's top produce

TASTE OF OUR REGION: MasterChef Adam Liaw (right) with Anthony Mammino.

"It's the taste of Central Queensland"

Demi Lovato's 'unnecessary' Taylor Swift comments

SHAKING IT UP: Taylor Swift and her famous friends have descended on Hamo. Photo Contributed

Swift has hit out at Lovato after she attacked her over Perry 'takedown'

Kim Kardashian West 'not doing so good'

The star was tied up and robbed at gunpoint in Paris

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Peregrine not quite peculiar enough

Eva Green portrays Miss Peregrine in a scene from the movie Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children.

TIM Burton film has a great cast but becomes a bit sluggish.

PET FRIENDLY FREE STANDING UNIT

4/77 Avoca Street, Millbank 4670

Unit 1 1 1 $120,000

Too busy with a life to maintain the lawn and garden? Like to be independent? Just move in and never be a slave to the house again. Stand-alone villa in...

AMAZING VALUE

11 Totten Street, Kepnock 4670

House 4 2 1 $229,000

Situated in the popular suburb of Kepnock this four bedroom, two bathroom home awaits new owners. The property is currently rented for $300.00 per week making it a...

INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY IN POPULAR WALKERVALE

5 McCracken Street, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 2 $175,000

Centrally located to all amenities and a short drive to shopping centre and schools is this weatherboard home on a massive 1083m2 fully fenced allotment. The home...

SPACIOUS HOME ON LOW MAINTENANCE BLOCK

36 May Street, Walkervale 4670

House 3 1 1 $175,000

Located in popular Walkervale central to all amenities. The home offers two large living areas. Certainly can cater for indoor entertaining with massive family...

BETTER BUY IN BRICK

13 Warrell Street, Millbank 4670

House 3 1 1 $219,000

Conveniently located in popular Millbank sits this neat and tidy 3 bedroom brick home on a comfortable 875m2 block of land. The home features lovely freshly...

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED BRICK HOME, TOP LOCATION

11 Black Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 3 $279,000

Looking for a home where all the hard work has been done? Look no further, this lovely home in the popular Norville has been completely refreshed top to bottom...

THE IDEAL VILLA COMPLEX - YOU WILL LOVE LIVING HERE

17 / 6 Miller Street, Norville 4670

Unit 3 1 1 $259,000

Ideally located in the private, secure and well maintained complex "Palm Garden Villas" is this neat and tidy 3 bedroom villa situated just a short walking...

BANG FOR BUCK BRICK IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC

5 MacGregor Court, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

This tidy 3 bedroom brick home is the ideal proposition for those looking to purchase a low maintenance property in a quiet cul de sac with no work to do except...

VACANT 1706M2 PARCEL OF LAND- KENSINGTON -RETAIL and COMMERCIAL INDUSTRY

Lot 12, 24 Lillian Crescent, Kensington 4670

Residential Land With more and more major retailers in the estate such as Bunnings, ... $210,000 + GST

With more and more major retailers in the estate such as Bunnings, Super AMART, McHugh Steel, Master Cabinets, Nemo, Peter Walton and many, many more this is...

IMMACULATE, 4 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE, LOADED WITH EXTRAS

27 Michel Lane, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 4 $375,000

This immaculate brick and tile home is perfect for those wanting position, space and convenience plus an elegant solution to the every day standard. Located on a...

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Developers boost confidence in Bundaberg property market

Slow and steady growth has always been Bundaberg’s way