Images depict journey of new lives in Bundaberg

BUNDABERG artist and professional photographer Sabrina Lauriston is bringing her show Foreign Land to Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery's first exhibition in Gallery 2 for 2017.

Foreign Land opens at 5.30pm on Friday, just days after Lauriston's return to Australia following her first trip home to Italy since she immigrated 10 years ago.

The exhibition features more than 30 emotional journeys drawn from immigrants living in the Bundaberg region.

Accompanied by stunning portraits, the stories explore each immigrant's journey to Australia between 1949 and 2012 and their reasons for moving, be it love, work, war, family or even starvation.

The exhibition also explores their Australian experience, and their reaction when they first arrived.

Developed in 2015, in response to her own relocation, Lauriston also discovered more about her local community, specifically the stories and memories of migrants to the region.

NEW EXHIBITION: Bundaberg artist and professional photographer Sabrina Lauriston is exhibiting at Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery. Contributed

"It is my heartfelt desire that, by viewing my images and reading the accompanying stories, the visitors and the community may gain a greater understanding of who we are and why we are here,” she said.

"As well as for all those other immigrants it could be a support while they are settling in this beautiful country.”

Bundaberg Regional Council community and cultural services spokeswoman Judy Peters said Foreign Land was an exhibition not to be missed.

"The rich community of the Bundaberg region is highlighted through Sabrina's moving images,” she said.

"This is an exhibition for everyone - it's about our neighbours, our business people and our friends. It is the perfect show to start the Bundaberg Regional Galleries' 2017 program and highlights council's strong support for local and regional arts.”

Foreign Land runs until March 12 in Gallery Two at Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery, 1 Barolin St, Bundaberg.

Entry is free and BRAG is open seven days a week.

For more information, click here or visit Bundaberg Regional Galleries on Facebook.