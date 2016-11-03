29°
News

‘I'm an animal lover – I don’t even let people kill spiders’

Georja Ryan
| 3rd Nov 2016 8:18 AM
Gold Coaster Ricky Rogers saw instant fame via social media when a photo of him and a friend 'surfing' a turtle went viral for all the wrong reasons.
Gold Coaster Ricky Rogers saw instant fame via social media when a photo of him and a friend 'surfing' a turtle went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GOLD Coast man Ricky Rogers, who became a viral sensation overnight for all the wrong reasons, has spoken of his love for animals after a photo of him and a friend 'surfing' on a dead turtle caused a social media storm.

The 26-year-old and a group of friends were visiting Fraser Island at the weekend when they came across the washed up turtle.

"We pulled over to help it because we thought it was stuck and as we got closer realised it was dead," Mr Rogers told ARM.

"Not thinking we hopped on it for five seconds and got a quick photo and left."

EARLIER: 'Turtle surfers' could face $20k fines each

He said he was disappointed the situation went so viral on social media, when it was just "one silly little mistake".

"Of course I regret it. I never thought it would end up being so big," he said.

"Everyone makes mistakes, just unfortunately mine went viral due to people thinking it was alive.

"I am an animal lover - I don't even let people kill spiders.

"Everyone that knows me knows how much I love animals and know I wouldn't do anything to hurt (one).

"This is what social media does to people - ruins names over false and misleading information."

Mr Rogers' mum expressed her concerns on social media alongside many of his friends who chimed a similar chorus.

"We all know Ricky would be the first to help an injured animal. It was a dead turtle - we all know that," she said.

Initial rumours spread on Facebook that he and his friend would be fined almost $20,000; however, Mr Rogers confirmed he had not been fined and was told that was only the penalty if the turtle was alive and it were an animal cruelty case. 

The photo of the two men 'surfing' on the back of the turtle, which was posted to social media.
The photo of the two men 'surfing' on the back of the turtle, which was posted to social media.

Topics:  editors picks fraser island ricky rogers turtle surfers

UPDATE: Stephen Bennett MP calls for Donaldson to resign

UPDATE: Stephen Bennett MP calls for Donaldson to resign

LEANNE Donaldson has been forced to pay back $7893 in overdue rates to stop her home from being put up for sale by Bundaberg Regional Council.

Why Ken refused to leave his street after flood destruction

BACK HOME: Ken Spain is nearing the end of repair work to his North Bundaberg house, which was seriously damaged in the 2013 flood. Ken and son Caleb (right) working on the property in 2014.

Items lost but love for street remains

UPDATE: Kepnock Central developer eager to get started

Janam welcomes Bundaberg Regional Council's approval

Shooting horror: Two women dead, 79-year-old man critical

Two dogs impounded after a shooting at a home on River Heads Rd, Booral after a domestic-related shooting left two women dead and one man in a critical condition

TWO women are dead and one man is in a critical condition

Local Partners

Why Ken refused to leave his street after flood destruction

KEN Spain was working away when almost 1m of water tore through his Wilmot St home in North Bundaberg in January 2013.

Early learning key to success

EDUCATION: Carolyn Fewster (front centre) with YMCA Kindergarten children Jahnae Smith (back), Bentley Arnold, Amelia Weiden (front) and St Lukes Early Learning Centre's Catherine Donaldson, Bundaberg Baptist Family Day Care's Sean Harper and YMCA Kindergarten and Childcare Centre's Leonie Arnold.

Collaboration brings expert to region

WHAT'S ON: Wednesday, November 2

CLEAN UP: Learn how to make your own soap at a class today.

Five things you need to know

Melbourne Cup Bundaberg: Jenny's fundraising journey

FIGHTING THE BIG C: Melbourne Cup luncheon organiser Jenny Frew, left, with Susan Cross at a Cancer Council Australia's Biggest Morning Tea this year.

Luncheon to help people in cancer fight

Melbourne Cup Bundaberg: get your backside trackside

CUP DAY: Punters gather at Thabeban Park for Melbourne Cup Race Day on Tuesday 3 November 2015.

There's plenty happening around Bundaberg on Melbourne Cup Day

Taylor Swift tops Forbes' highest-paid women in music list

Taylor Swift tops Forbes' highest-paid women in music list

TAYLOR Swift has been named Forbes magazine's highest-paid woman in music for 2016.

Chris Brown angers neighbours by 'popping wheelies'

He was said to be "popping wheelies" on a quadbike in the road

Josh not ready to grow up quite yet in Please Like Me

Josh Thomas, Keegan Joyce, Emily Barclay, Thomas Ward and Hannah Gadsby star in the fourth season of the TV series Please Like Me.

FUNNY man continues to find success with homegrown comedy.

Mariah Carey would've had $50m in pre-nup

The 100-page document was never signed

Harry Styles agrees to grant fan's dying wish

Harry Styles records video message for terminally ill fan

What's on the big screen this week

Andrew Garfield and Teresa Palmer in a scene from the movie Hacksaw Ridge.

MEL Gibson's Hacksaw Ridge makes its local debut.

Hervey Bay dancer will perfom in Dubai's new theme park

Jeanette Jordan has been in Dubai since July, rehearsing for the upcoming show.

Jeanette Jordan will take stage in show inspired by Step Up movie.

QUALITY HOME IN A QUALITY LOCATION

125 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 4 $389,000

Situated in a well elevated position and conveniently located just a few minutes to Bundaberg's major retail hub of Sugarland Shopping town, primary school, 5...

FRESHLY PANTED INTERIOR, GREAT 1ST HOME OR INVESTMENT

26 McLachlan Drive, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 1 $229,000

Can't beat walking into a home and smelling the freshly painted interior; looks so good and feels very inviting. Comprising 3 bedrooms and a generous sized lounge...

HOT LOCATION! HOT PRICE! BRAND NEW IN CENTRAL BARGARA!

3/43 See Street, Bargara 4670

Unit 2 2 1 ONLY $350,000!

HOT PROPERTY FOR A HOT PRICE! YOU JUST CAN'T GET SOMETHING BRAND NEW FOR $350,000 THIS CLOSE TO THE WATER!! Just completed in Central Bargara, get in quick for...

BRAND NEW SPACIOUS UNIT ONLY 300M TO THE WATER!

2/43 See Street, Bargara 4670

Unit 2 2 1 ONLY $345,000!

HOT PROPERTY FOR A HOT PRICE! YOU JUST CAN'T GET SOMETHING BRAND NEW UNDER $350,000 THIS CLOSE TO THE WATER!! Just completed in Central Bargara, get in quick for...

5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME - HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 4 $349,990

They just don't make them like this anymore. A fantastic family home in sought after location, in the hub of so many schools and just a block from Bundaberg's...

NEW PRICE- ACT NOW

38 Dunkirk Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 2 $499,000

The vendors have reduced the price of this stunning home to meet the market. This modern coastal Queenslander in the tightly held pocket of Dunkirk Street...

EXECUTIVE HOME WITH POOL AND SHED!

1 Charlotte Court, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 4 OFFERS OVER...

Positioned in the ever popular Paddington Grove Estate located halfway between town and coast, this immaculate home has features to keep everyone in the home happy...

WHAT COULD YOU USE THIS FOR? - DIVERSE RANGE OF OPPORTUNITIES

29a Dunn Road, Avenell Heights 4670

Commercial Uses and possibilities are endless with approx. 390m2 under roof lending itself ... OFFERS OVER...

Uses and possibilities are endless with approx. 390m2 under roof lending itself to a diverse range of opportunities Could it be an office and workshop for the...

5 ACRES CLOSE TO POPULAR BUCCA CROSSING

Lot 38 Bucca Road, Bucca 4670

Rural 0 0 $89,500

GREAT OPPORTUNITY AVAILABLE! With a private access driveway this 5 acre allotment is perfect for building your new home. The lot is lightly timbered with some...

BANG FOR BUCK BRICK IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC

5 MacGregor Court, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

This tidy 3 bedroom brick home is the ideal proposition for those looking to purchase a low maintenance property in a quiet cul de sac with no work to do except...

Imagine living in the Whitsunday rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!