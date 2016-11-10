Ignoring stop sign is a recipe for disaster

BUSY JUNCTION: Rob Bauer has concerns at the dangers of rolling through the stop sign on Bargara and Potters Rd intersection.

A BUNDABERG man says drivers need to learn to take their time on the road and stop at intersections before someone is killed.

Rob Bauer has grave concerns for families who use Potters Rd and Bargara Rd during school hours.

He said he had witnessed countless near miss traffic crashes in the Bargara State School area.

"There is a stop sign on Potters Rd which people don't obey,” he said.

"Someone is going to get killed.''

Mr Bauer said in the two years he had been taking his partner's children to school he had been cut off and nearly run into three times by drivers who were "too quick” to leave the area.

He said he had tried to bring up the issue with police and community members but felt his concerns fell on deaf ears.

"I have asked police numerous times and there is one police officer who has come down here to do what he can, but every day I would say about 90% of vehicles still do not obey the rules,” Mr Bauer said.

He believed something drastic needed to be done.

"We have three options. Put a set of traffic lights in to make sure people do stop, erect a give way sign instead of a stop sign or have the police in the area to direct traffic every morning and every afternoon,” he said.

Another concern of Mr Bauer's was the speed drivers were travelling at in the school zone area.

"On Potters Rd leading up to the intersection there is a 40km zone to Bargara Rd. If you turn either direction and until you hit the other speed limit sign, your speed should not exceed the first seen speed limit, 40kmh,” he said.

"In this case every vehicle turning from Potters Rd on to Bargara Rd and increasing speed to 60 is in fact speeding up to 20kmh over the limit.”