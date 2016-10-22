If you're bored here's five things for you to do today

From inside a car during a burnout, all drivers can see is smoke.

1 Bundy Burnouts

The very first Bundy Burnouts event is on today at Carina Speedway. The motorsport action-packed event starts at 1pm.

2 Bundaberg Vocal Academy

DANCE ENTERTAINMENT: Sophie Capuzzo performing in the Shalom College Get Smart Concert - A celebration of stories, life and our community. Mike Knott BUN191016CONCERT4

The Bundaberg Vocal Academy will be holding its annual Performing Arts Showcase at the Shalom Performing Arts Complex from 5pm. Doors open with pre-entertainment from 4.30pm.

3 Arrow Bean Espresso Bar

FRESH COFFEE: Arrow Bean owner Hannah Aylward is producing the best coffee in Bundaberg according to the NewsMail facebook readers. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail Mike Knott BUN060116ARROW4

Arrow Bean Espresso Bar is celebrating its first birthday. Head down to the cafe at 109 Barolin St from 8am to celebrate with a coffee and a recently updated menu.

4 Garage Sale

GARAGE SALE TRAIL Contributed

You never know what you might find at a garage sale, and today's the day you can hop from sale to sale on the Garage Sale Trail. Look up sales at garagesaletrail.com.au. The Rummage for Relay will be at Kendalls Flat.

5 Emerge

emerge Contributed

Check out some of the region's brightest young artists at Emerge, Bundaberg Regional Galleries' combined regional high schools exhibition. Nine schools are represented in the exhibition this year.

The show kicked off on Thursday and runs until December 4.