If you're bored here's five things for you to do today

1 Bundy Burnouts
The very first Bundy Burnouts event is on today at Carina Speedway. The motorsport action-packed event starts at 1pm.
2 Bundaberg Vocal Academy
The Bundaberg Vocal Academy will be holding its annual Performing Arts Showcase at the Shalom Performing Arts Complex from 5pm. Doors open with pre-entertainment from 4.30pm.
3 Arrow Bean Espresso Bar
Arrow Bean Espresso Bar is celebrating its first birthday. Head down to the cafe at 109 Barolin St from 8am to celebrate with a coffee and a recently updated menu.
4 Garage Sale
You never know what you might find at a garage sale, and today's the day you can hop from sale to sale on the Garage Sale Trail. Look up sales at garagesaletrail.com.au. The Rummage for Relay will be at Kendalls Flat.
5 Emerge
Check out some of the region's brightest young artists at Emerge, Bundaberg Regional Galleries' combined regional high schools exhibition. Nine schools are represented in the exhibition this year.
The show kicked off on Thursday and runs until December 4.