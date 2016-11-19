If you love beautiful birds, you're not the only one

DO YOU often find yourself admiring the beauty of birds?

You are not the only one.

One group of bird enthusiasts has been talking feathers for many decades and are urging the community to get involved with their events.

The history of the Canary and Caged Bird Society spans back to 1937.

Publicity officer Mary Pratt said the society was fortunate to have a small band of very willing helpers who have continued the successful running of the annual Bird Show, held on the last Sunday in June every year at the Family Centre.

"Sections include young and old canaries, nest feather, young and old budgerigars, finches, lovebirds, parrots, quail and doves,” she said.

"All these shows have cash prizes for all winners.”

The group meets on the last Monday of each month at 7.30pm at the centre located in Kensington St, adjacent to the old showgrounds site.

To help finance the annual Bird Show, the society is running a series of weekly ham wheels at the Family Centre.

"Starting at 7.30pm, these will continue every Friday night for six weeks,” Ms Pratt said.

"These ham wheels have proven very popular each year due to the support of the band of hard working members and have, in the past, raised sufficient funds for the society to conduct excellent shows for local and visiting fanciers.”

The society welcomes the support of the community, and encourages everyone to come along and have some fun.