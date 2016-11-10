Iconic space for ideas: co-working home in Bundy's heart

CENTRAL OFFICE: Rahel Clarke and Dan Willersdorf plan the new Generator Bundaberg Coworking Space in the Bundaberg Post Office Building.

IT'S a hidden space in our city you've probably never thought about.

Above the Bundaberg Post Office, a whole floor of rooms has been empty for more than 10 years.

The heritage-listed space has a historic feel New York City could only dream of.

Bundaberg will get its own taste of New York start-up culture next year now that The Generator, a co-working space started by three friends with totally different career paths, has locked in a lease from Australia Post.

"We've been looking around for a while and we couldn't find anywhere quite inspirational enough in the way it looked,” Dan Willersdorf, who founded The Generator with Rahel Clarke and Eleanor Carey.

"When we first walked up the stairs here, we thought, 'This is the place'.”

The central location was the other drawcard, along with space, Eleanor said.

"There are about 12 different rooms,” she said.

"We will have the main co-working space as well as meeting rooms, a kitchen area and a library.”

Next week work will begin on the floor's interior fitout, furniture and art on the walls.

The balconies will be places for fun with bean bags and totem tennis.

OFFICE VIEWS: Rahel Clarke, Eleanor Carey and Dan Willersdorf at the new Generator Bundaberg Coworking Space. Paul Donaldson BUN101116OFF3

Australia Post Queensland property manager Dugald Macarthur said the lease was a win-win for both businesses, with the space likely to increase foot traffic to the post office.

"It's fantastic space and it's great to see it put to use,” he said.

Memberships range from one day a week to an unlimited pass.

"The one day a week might be for someone working on a new project or idea, or maybe they have a business and they just want to get out of the office one day a week,” Dan said.

"Then the five day is for people who might use it as their main workspace.”

FLOOR DESIGN: Rahel Clarke and Dan Willersdorf look at designs for the New Post Office Business location in central Bundaberg. Paul Donaldson BUN101116OFF2

The trio have twenty people "ready to go” and more people interested.

"We've been building the community over time,” Dan said, adding that the space aimed to foster collaboration and innovation to boost the region's economic growth.

"Businesspeople and entrepreneurs have come together and demanded the space - they're hanging out to move in.”

The Generator will start up on January 8.

For details head to the

generatorbundaberg.com.