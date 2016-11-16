Ice addict refused bail over Bundaberg attack charges

CRIME SCENE: Police arrive at the Bundaberg CBD to investigate.

AN "untreated ice addict" has been refused bail amid fears he will re-offend and breach his bail conditions.

Childers man Jeromy John Braithwaite, 26, applied in Brisbane Supreme Court for bail on charges of grievous bodily harm, stealing a car and stealing, following an incident in Bundaberg CBD on May 8.

The court heard his alleged victim suffered "significant injuries" and was found unconscious after the alleged attack.

Justice John Byrne said Mr Braithwaite had a substantial criminal history and his traffic history did him no favours either.

He said there was no treatment or rehabilitation plan for Mr Braithwaite, just that he be released to live with a friend.

"The applicant is an untreated methylamphetamine addict whose addiction appears to be ice which is a dangerous form of crystalline methylamphetamine," he said.

Mr Braithwaite's lawyer Terry Morgans told the court there were suggestions of self-defence that could lead to an acquittal.

But Justice Byrne said the risk of re-offending and breaching bail were too high, also noting Mr Braithwaite has three times failed to appear before the court.

ARM NEWSDESK