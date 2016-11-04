'I just wanted everything to go away': Leanne Donaldson explains failure to pay rates

"MY KIDS were bringing my dinner in because I just couldn't face anything.

"I couldn't get up. I had no motivation.

"I just wanted everything to go away.”

Leanne Donaldson was in a reflective mood on Friday.

After a week which brought her crashing down from her post as agriculture and fisheries minister, facing a very public furore after her failure to pay rates on her Burnett Heads home, she took a breath and spoke out about what she says crushed her life outside of work.

Throughout the saga the Bundaberg MP has repeated her view of herself as tough, independent, and "not one to curl in a ball or ask for help”.

But after a painful separation from her husband in 2009 her own idea of herself was shattered.

"When something happens in your life that leaves you feeling out of control ... Depression and anxiety wasn't something I had ever (experienced),” she told the NewsMail.

"I dragged myself to the doctor saying: 'Why don't I feel like getting out of bed? Why don't I feel like eating?'

"It's beyond sadness.

"I didn't know what I wanted, I just knew I needed something to help.”

The aftermath of the split and the financial difficulties associated with it saw her mental illness take hold.

As an unemployed single mother of three, she said, she was in such dire financial straits that she was forced to dig into her super to stay afloat.

Then she became the member for Bundaberg.

"I put all my effort into my work and my home life fell apart,” she said.

In this period, things most of us take in our stride - like rates - fell by the wayside, she said.

Seeking help was "the best step I could have taken”, she said.

"As was getting counselling and learning things about yourself.

"I don't feel taking medication like antidepressants by themselves is an answer - getting some assistance is really important.”

This month Greens senator Scott Ludlam announced he was taking indefinite leave to deal with his own anxiety and depression, a move Ms Donaldson said she admired.

"People throw the term depression around, but in fact, clinical depression can be debilitating,” she said.

"To hear someone like Scott Ludlam, and other community leaders talk about it, it's good to put a spotlight on it and bring it out of the dark.

"Life can be very overwhelming, even to those of us who like to think we can do it ourselves, and it can get too much, to the point of paralysis and not making good decisions.”

Hence the rates notices stacked on her kitchen bench.

For a long time, Ms Donaldson said, she didn't talk about her illness.

"But it's not a personal weakness,” she said.

"It's a chemical imbalance in your brain.

"Depression is just something people go through - and probably a lot more people than we know.

"It's not something anybody should ever be ashamed of, but in our society I think there's a view that if we're not all coping 100%, there's something wrong with us.”

Having found help, "not only with medication” but measures like counselling and exercise, Ms Donaldson said she was in a much better place now.

"Now, I talk about it with my kids,” she said.

"They are my safety net, if they think I am slipping.

"I see my GP regularly to make sure I'm doing okay.

"It's not something you would wish on anybody else, but it can make you stronger.”

And she said she feels confident getting back to the grassroots as the local member for Bundaberg.

"It feels good to get back,” she said.

If you think you or someone you know may need help, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14 or BeyondBlue on 1300 22 4636.

IN HER OWN WORDS

Below is an abridged version of a statement Leanne Donaldson has written describing her struggle.

My partner and I went our separate ways in 2009, leaving me with 2 out of 3 children still at school, house repayments and all the other financial challenges that go along with being a single parent.

I was working full time, so that provided me a buffer against the challenges of having only one income, however it was very tight, with little room for luxuries.

I continued to work - quite a challenge as my position was one in which I had staff scattered throughout central Queensland, meaning regular travel and overnight stays away from home.

This was a real challenge due to having no family support nearby to help out with a young child and an older child rebelling against the loss of her family.

I managed to juggle work and family responsibility for a while however my children were suffering and after two years of this balancing act, I accepted a voluntary early retirement package.

Knowing it could be a while until I found further work in Bundaberg that would pay enough to allow me to meet my financial obligations, my separation package went towars my mortgage and a reliable vehicle.

I started to look for work and having spent almost two decades specialising in a particular field, it was difficult to find work in Bundaberg, which would provide some stability to my children so I wasn't uprooting their lives further.

I upgraded my qualifications by doing a TAFE course and continued to look for work, which wasn't there.

I must also add that due to my income level while working, I did not qualify for Centrelink support during this time, further exacerbating my already precarious situation.

Always looking for ways to help myself, I started doing some consulting work in the area I knew so well from many years of work.

The background to all of this was an era of rising unemployment, job cuts and layoffs and belt tightening by government departments and non-government organisations funded by government.

The consulting work I had been doing to keep my head above water became more infrequent and not enough to allow me to meet my responsibilities.

I kept my challenges to myself...All this while I was on medication for depression and anxiety whilst trying to keep up the appearance of normalcy and everything being okay.

I juggled my bills and a couple of times had to dip into my superannuation to keep the wolves from the door.

I had never been in a situation where I had to decide what bill I was going to pay and what bill (I) would have to leave.

Despite attempting to negotiate paying some bills in instalments, this is generally not something commercial enterprises like to do if they can help it.

As anyone who has been there knows, when you get in a hole, it can be very hard to get out of it.

Life can be very overwhelming, even to those of us who like to think we can do it ourselves, and it can get too much, to the point of paralysis and not making good decisions.

I know there are people who regardless of what I say will judge me negatively, however I also know that we are not defined by the hard times in our lives and I can say that I am a better person because I know what it's like to struggle.

I did not give up the fight and I got through it.

I am also a more compassionate person because I understand that we all have times in our lives where we are less than our best selves, but that this does not mean we cannot learn and grow as people.

Life can be challenging, we can choose to let it get to us and give up, or we can seek help before things get too bad.

Asking for help is where our real strength lies.

I learnt a hard lesson in my private life and paid a high price in my professional life.

They say woman can have it all but having tried to have it all one or the other suffers and for me, I let my private life suffer.

I was working so much as the Member for Bundaberg and in my ministerial role and I have paid the price.

At no time did my commitment to the electorate or ministerial role suffer.

I am not the sort of person who gives up when the going gets tough.

With help I will work harder than ever because Bundaberg deserves nothing less.