'I just loved teaching': Heather retires after 35 years

LOVED TEACHER: Heather Robinson will be missed when she retires this year from the Bundaberg West State School.

AS HEATHER Robinson busily chats about her love for teaching she takes time to say goodbye to each and every child as they leave pre-Prep for the day.

The West Bundaberg Prep teacher has been in the education business for more than 35 years.

Mrs Robinson will hang up her teachers coat in five weeks' time and says being a teacher was her life.

"I've just loved teaching - whether it was Prep or high school,” she said.

"The extra stimulation you get from the working environment is something I will miss.

"Along with all the parents, staff and of course the children.”

She said being a teacher was something extraordinary and the more you give the more you get back.

"You just don't turn off,” she said.

"Sometimes you'll wake in the middle of the night and think 'oh of course, that's how I can help that student'.”

The mother-of-two whose husband died in the late 1980 said "the job lends itself to being a single parent” as she was able to work around her children when needed.

Mrs Robinson said she looked forward to renovating her house and cleaning out more than 30 years of memories after retirement.

The Bundaberg community took to the NewsMail Facebook page to send well wishes and share fond memories of the Bundaberg teacher.

Christine Austerberry said Mrs Robinson was an asset to the school and will definitely be missed.

"She was an amazing, caring prep teacher for my daughter who went above and beyond for her students,” she said.

And Melissa Evans congratulated her, saying the retirement was well deserved.

"Great high school teacher to me back in the day - I'm sure you will be missed,” she said.

There were more than 200 likes on the post and about 40 comments.