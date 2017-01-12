'I could have killed my girl', drink driver tells court

POTENTIALLY DEADLY: Elise May Pechler was three times over the limit when she crashed on Murdochs Rd.

"IT WAS all of my doing. I put my own daughter's life at risk."

In her own words, a 32-year-old mum has acknowledged the potentially deadly situation she put her young daughter in when she got behind the wheel more that three times the legal blood alcohol limit.

Elise May Pechler's decision to drive after drinking three or four glasses of white wine could very well have claimed her own life - and her daughter's.

Their car slammed into a power pole, brought down power lines and caught fire.

Taking her eyes off the road to pick up a pair of glasses that had fallen on to the car floor, Pechler looked up just in time to see the power pole but not to avoid the collision.

The October 10 crash along Murdochs Rd at Moore Park Beach left Pechler with a serious head injuries.

She spent five days in hospital and continues to receive ongoing treatment after a titanium plate was put into her eye socket.

Remarkably her daughter was uninjured but the car was completely engulfed by flames by the time emergency services arrived.

Yesterday Perchler appeared in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court where she plead guilty to one count of drink driving and one count of driving without due care and attention.

"I'm glad I suffered all the injuries instead of my daughter," Perchler told Magistrate Belinda Merrin.

"I would have died if my little girl had been injured."

Due to her injuries, Perchler was unable provide a breath specimen to police at the scene of the crash, but the court was told that later that evening police attended Bundaberg Hospital and a blood test revealed Perchler had an alcohol reading of 0.161%.

During sentencing yesterday, Ms Merrin told Perchler her injuries would be a constant reminder of the consequences of her actions.

"You put at risk your life and, as you recognised, the life of your child," she said.

Perchler was fined $1050 and banned from getting behind the wheel for six months.