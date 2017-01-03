Huxham laughs off claim LNP backed One Nation

LOUD, almost uncontrollable laughter was Damian Huxham's response to claims the LNP back Pauline Hanson's One Nation at polling booths.

"That's the silliest thing I've read through the silly season," Mr Huxham said.

Alex Douglas, who lost the state seat of Gaven on the Gold Coast in 2015 after quitting the LNP because of its interference with the parliamentary crime and corruption committee of which he was chair, said the LNP manned One Nation Party booths during the federal election in a move designed to help secure the Coalition control of the Senate.

Mr Huxham, who was One Nation's candidate for the Keith Pitt-held seat of Hinkler, scoffed at the claim.

"Look at what (Prime Minister) Malcolm Turnbull said about us not having a place in Australian politics," Mr Huxham said.

"The LNP did absolutely nothing to help me, which I actually found disappointing. We're both on the conservative side of politics but they put Labor and the Greens before us.

"I got no help whatsoever from them. My budget was limited and I only had my team of volunteers."

Mr Huxham was one of the first candidates endorsed by One Nation for the next state election.

He will run against Ted Sorensen for the seat of Hervey Bay, though other candidates for the LNP-held seat are yet to be confirmed.

Mr Douglas quit the LNP in 2012 and sat as an Independent, before he joined the Palmer United Party in 2013.