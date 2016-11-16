Hundreds celebrate Nathan's lust for life

SAYING GOODBYE: More than 300 people turned out for Nathan Spoor's funeral.

"FOOTLOOSE, fancy free.

"The sort of friend you needed in your life.”

That was Nathan Spoor - "Spoory” to his mates.

More than 300 people packed the Bundaberg Baptist Church this morning to celebrate the life of the young Bundaberg baker.

TRAGIC DEATH: Bundaberg man Nathan Spoor has died in a boating incident in North Queensland. Carolyn Archer

Nathan was killed in a freak boating accident near the Gulf of Carpentaria two weeks ago at the age of 33, but his family and friends who spoke at the service all agreed he never wasted a second.

"He packed so much into his short life, you'd think he was a 70-year-old,” a close friend shared, visibly emotional.

"He lived a life full of adventure.

"From travelling, to partying, too - he was always the last man standing.

FAREWELL: Nathan Spoor's funeral was told he "packed so much into his short life, you'd think he was a 70-year-old”. Eliza Goetze

"He was cool, calm, generous and loyal.

"There was no other person in the world like him.”

His uncle, Phil Spoor, delivered the eulogy, detailing a life in which Nathan tried his hand at a diverse range of careers before returning to buy back his family business, Southside Central's Rise the Bakehouse.

The bakery was closed today as a mark of respect to the Spoor family and Rise employees dotted the overflowing crowd at the church, marked by their red uniforms.

EMOTIONAL: Mourners comfort each other at the funeral. Eliza Goetze

Nathan was described as the kind of friend who would jump on a long haul flight to be there for a mate, and who had developed an interest in farming in the years before his death.

This Friday he was due to attend a close friend's wedding as a member of the bridal party, and will miss the birth of his sister's child, due in four weeks.

The moment two mates said goodbye

"WHEN we caught the first barra of the trip - and we released it - we looked at each other and without a word, we hugged.

"Now, looking back, I know that was me and my mate saying goodbye.”

The man who was fishing with Nathan Spoor the night he died shared a gut wrenching tribute at the funeral, delivered by his brother on his behalf.

He said he was comforted in the knowledge Nathan was doing what he loved most when he was killed .

"He was happy in the Gulf.”

The friend, who was thrown from the boat in the crash that killed Nathan, was found on the river bank with non-life threatening injuries, sparking the search which ended in tragedy.

"On that trip, we spoke about mature things; adult things we don't normally talk about.

"He spoke about settling down, getting married and having kids.

"In a way, that is a source of comfort to me.”