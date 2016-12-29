31°
How you can welcome the new year like a Survivor contestant

Mikayla Haupt
| 29th Dec 2016 1:27 PM

IF YOU want to give 2016 a proper send off and 2017 a warm welcome, 1770 Castaway are turning their New Year's Eve tours into an island party.

1770 Castaway are wanting to send off 2016 with a bang so they're offering $100 off per person for NewsMail readers for either the Castaway tour departing on December 30 or the Survivor tour departing on December 31.

"You can see in the new year on a secluded beach, camped under the stars and partying the night away with only fellow adventure seekers and the native wildlife as company," 1770 Castaway's Liza Thompson said.

"Where else can you fly out and get a bird's eye view over this amazing coastline, walk into a fully set-up campsite without having to set anything up and are left to do as you please in an amazing untouched beach location to say goodbye to 2016? Nowhere else, trust me." 　

 

GETAWAY: Celebrate the new year on a secluded island for three days.
GETAWAY: Celebrate the new year on a secluded island for three days.

Departing from Agnes Water, a thrilling scenic flight will drop adventurers on a pristine beach where they will be left for three days and two nights to live like a 'castaway' or 'survivor' in a fully set-up camp with activities.

The camps are set up with tents, mattresses, solar lights, USB power, a camp kitchen, Eskies, a toilet and a camp supervisor will remain on site to ensure the smooth running of the celebrations.

 

GETAWAY: Celebrate the new year on a secluded island for three days.
GETAWAY: Celebrate the new year on a secluded island for three days.

"Each camp offers different activities for you to enjoy, all included in the price," she said.

"'Survivor' is for the true adventurer, it offers activities like boating, fishing, crabbing, sand-boarding, kayaking.

 

GETAWAY: Celebrate the new year on a secluded island for three days.
GETAWAY: Celebrate the new year on a secluded island for three days.

"Where as 'Castaway' is more laid back with activities such as kayaking, snorkelling, tractor tubing, swimming and more.　

"All you need to bring is your personal items in a small backpack, food for breakfast/lunch, pay $10 for two campfire dinners and alcohol is allowed (just no glass)."

 

GETAWAY: Celebrate the new year on a secluded island for three days.
GETAWAY: Celebrate the new year on a secluded island for three days.

Castaway's $100 discount promo code is NEWSMAIL1 and Survivor's $100 off promo code is NEWSMAIL2.

 

GETAWAY: Celebrate the new year on a secluded island for three days.
GETAWAY: Celebrate the new year on a secluded island for three days.

With discounts, the Castaway tour is $234 per person and the Survivor tour is $284 per person.

To book, go to www.1770castaway.com.au or call 0401 770 572.

