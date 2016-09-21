How you can help welcome our Paralympians home

FIRED UP: Pistol shooter Chris Pitt is gearing up for the World Championships being held in Suhl this month. Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail

BUNDABERG Mayor Jack Dempsey is encouraging Bundaberg region residents to welcome our Paralympians home in style.

Athletes Chris Pitt and Rheed McCracken return to the Bundaberg region on Thursday, September 22, with their plane scheduled to arrive at Bundaberg Regional Airport at 2.30pm.

"Our Paralympians Chris and Rheed are elite athletes who have represented their country in Rio at the 2016 Paralympics and have put the Bundaberg region on the map," Mayor Dempsey said.

"They performed with such distinction and I would encourage residents to join us in welcoming them home so that we can show them how proud we are of their efforts."

The mayor would love a big crowd in attendance in fitting with Chris and Rheed's achievements, with the council organising hand wavers and welcome home signage to hand out to well-wishers.