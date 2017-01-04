How to take your sex life from routine to revamp

Take time to be kind and look sexy in the bedroom.

ALMOST everyone wants a hot, sizzling hot, passionate, pleasurable, frequent sex life that's easy to come by with more fun and less work to make happen.

And for thousands of years - think about the Kama Sutra and even older - there have been instruction manuals and tips on how to enhance one's sex life ... so that tells you something: as natural as sex is, it's just as natural to fall into a rut and need a reminding revamp every so often.

The key isn't in thinking it takes work to achieve pleasure, as much remembering the dedication it takes.

From time to time that extra investment pays off in multiple ways, for months and years forwards.

So, it's worth an extra effort every once in awhile to break out of bad sex habits and create new, invigorating ones.

We do this for our diet, our skin, our mental health.

Our sexual well-being is no different.

Revamping your sex life is best done by both of you, but even if your partner isn't on board with the bedroom project, it's okay: you can still make a significant difference on your own.

If you feel like your sex life has become routine, then make the routine work for you.

Make each other your routine and not just each other's special occasion. Make a list of all the little things that make your heart sing and your body tingle.

What are some of the easy little ways these can be incorporated into your daily routine? Daily kisses, daily texts of affection, daily pet names, daily touches.

Don't get into a routine of avoidance and discussion about the daily grind.

Pepper it daily with affection so you feel your life as a couple is loving and balanced. Be generous with your compliments.

This is one of the quickest and most effective ways to reconnect and avoids the syndrome of resentment that can build when a couple only ever touches one another or expresses affection as a signal to initiate sex.

Loving touch and adoring words should be routine, not only a way to get hot and heavy.

Stay looking and feeling sexy.

You're sexy, you know that? And you know who thinks you're the sexiest thing on a stick? Your partner.

Take out the good perfume and cologne, bring the sexy clothes from the back of the wardrobe to the front, wear something sexy to bed or nothing at all.

Think what you would pack if you were going on a week-long romantic holiday and start wearing those things now.

Why wait for a holiday?

Make your life sexy now. It's the same as only saving the good china to show off to guests at a dinner party.

Why wait? Use the good stuff? Life is short - use the satin sheets.

Keep the kink. Don't feel like you've been kinky for a good while?

Each of you write three to six things you'd like to do - that you don't normally do but want to try or do again - on separate sheets of paper, each in a sealed envelope.

Tuck these envelopes away and set a calendar alert in your smartphone to open one envelope on three to six (or six to 12 if you've both done it) separate occasions, perhaps weekly or monthly to spread the anticipation out.

Your smartphone calendar won't let you forget - even if you do - that there's an envelope of sexy adventure waiting for you both on future dates.

Use your senses.

Too often couples fall into a sexual rut because they focus on achieving a good quantity of sex rather than a fantastic quality of sex.

Revamping your sex life isn't only about getting it more and getting variety but also enhancing the sensual experience of sex together, enjoying all of your bodies together and basking in your shared sensuality.

Creating a sacred space for sex with mood lighting and aroma - invest in a stack of scented candles, place coloured scarves over lamps and use flavoured massage oil.

You can use sex toys but also you can simply vary your touch with one another and take time to indulge each other's largest sexual organ: your skin.

The time you share together isn't only sexual pleasure in the end, but also an emotional investment of feeling valued, adored and appreciated as partners and lovers.

Finally, research shows that couples who are most in love and most satisfied with their sex life together are those who are kind. Kindness matters. A lot. It keeps us in love.

So choose kindness.

Let go of the small stuff, the daily aggravations of life, the little annoyances your partner does, and don't let them overwhelm your foundation of gratitude, appreciation and love that you have for co-creating a beautiful life together.

When you keep that central, at the heart of your relationship, getting in the mood for great sex is more appealing than ever.