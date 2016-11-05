How Men's Shed is supporting Mt Perry

MT PERRY Men's Shed president Nigel French will continue to work towards securing a new location and shed for the men's group in the near future.

The Mt Perry Men's Shed is active in the community, most recently holding a garage sale in conjunction with the National Garage Sale Trail.

"We were actually contacted by the Australian Men's Shed Association regarding the Garage Sale Trail in September," Mr French said.

"They asked us if we would be interested in taking part which we were.

"From that we did a bit of a meeting at the Men's Shed and all the guys there supported the idea. We also supplied a sausage sizzle on the day as another way to help raise money for the Men's Shed."

The Mt Perry Men's Shed started in May and in that short time they have made their presence felt in the town.

"I think the Men's Shed is a really important group, our membership total around 21 fellows at the moment which is incredible for a small town," Mr French said.

"That shows us the need for more elderly and young guys to have a place they can use to get together and enjoy each others company."

While the group work towards gathering more funds for the construction of their own shed the Mt Perry Museum Committee stepped up to give them a helping hand.

"The museum have kindly provided us with a small part of their display room which we are looking to rig up," Mr French said.