How Kenyan style pies came to be in Bundy

Sven O'Brien and Chris Beasley are bringing delicious vegan pies to Bundaberg.

SVEN O'Brien is passionate about healthy food.

The Bundaberg dad of two and wife Fennella craft their own healthy, vegan pies using traditional Kenyan cooking styles.

Pick up a vegan pie at Buzz

Mr O'Brien moved to Bundaberg from the Northern Rivers region of New South Wales to carry out community work with his church, following a stint in Kenya as a missionary and community worker.

And it was in Kenya that the plan to make amazing pies in his home country came about.

"In Kenya when I was doing conservation or community or missionary work my wife and I were getting serious and we planned our future,” he said.

"We talked and I said to her 'there's a desperate need for gourmet pastries in Australia'.

Mr O'Brien said his love of pies started when he was a child working as a paper boy and would sometimes be shouted a gourmet pie by his boss.

Mr O'Brien's wife, who is from Kenya and was trained as a cook, helped him develop their own special recipe for flaky golden pastry and fillings with a distinctly different flavour.

Mr O'Brien said that being a part of a health conscious church and living a healthy lifestyle had inspired him to share that vision with the wider community through Eden Fine Foods.

"The tables are turning,” he said.

"When you leave (Bundaberg) you realise we've got a lot here and we're not doing enough with it.”

He said his family were largely vegan, but would still eat some meat sometimes.

"The truth is that a low fat, low meat diet is what we're designed for,” he said.

Mr O'Brien said he hoped that a larger movement for healthy living could form in the Bundaberg region he had come to love.

"We like the simplicity and down to earth spirit,” he said.

In Sven's words:

It all started about five years ago in Kenya.

Fenella and I were discussing our future together and what she would like to do when she would finally come to Australia.

As a cook Fenella said she wanted to continue her cooking in Australia and was eager to experience Aussie cuisine.

Well, I told her about some traditional food and mentioned the good old Aussie barbecue as well as meat pies and sausage rolls of course.

At that stage Fenella and I had little understanding or even interest in vegetarianism or veganism (plant based diet).

Fenella and I arrived back in Australia in 2014 with (plus one) little Abi.

Since then many things in our life changed.

We moved from northern NSW to Bundy, joined the local church and became advocates of the health message and let's not forget we were blessed with (another little addition) Zac.

Having children made us more health conscious.

As a family of now four, we realised that the more fresh unprocessed foods we ate, simply the healthier we became.

As we began eating more plant foods and becoming a part of a community embracing healthy living we learned more about the food pyramid.

We naturally noticed our bodies need (and craving) for the following food:

. Fats

. Protein

. Dietary fibre

. Carbohydrates

After experiencing this happen we became convinced this high plant based diet was very real and superior to a high animal food diet (meat & dairy).

Our family began to experience remarkable health improvements:

. Fewer doctors visits

. No more skin problems

. Fewer ear nose and throat problems

. No more stomach problems

. Weight loss

. Increased strength

. Better seep

. And even faster wound/injury recovery (higher white blood cell count).

Fenella and I used to eat in excess of 2kg of meat per week.

The average Aussie according to the (MLA) Meat and Livestock Australia eats 130 grams per day *(see ref.1 below).

Based on these figures the social and environmental impact from high meat consumption on our world has been dramatically reduced.

As part of our missionary work in Africa we were in contact with the 'WHO' World Health Organisation and were

advised about health, in specific dietary intake 'healthy diet'.

This new information further convinced us to change our diet for our own sake and contribute to ending the cycle of

malnutrition in the communities we were working with.

Local doctors have told us our blood test results are great and that we should keep doing what ever we are doing because it's working!

As church outreach workers Fenella, myself and our team spend time with folks facing life's challenges and learning about God's plan for man.

Fenella served us delicious and healthy plant based meals which our church and friends always look forward to.

A few months ago I reminded Fenella of the idea we had in Kenya years ago about selling her food and she said ''I'll cook it and you sell it'' to which I replied "ok”.

At the time I was also working part time at a local strawberry farm earning about $5-8 an hour (yes I was slow but

accurate!) and I thought to myself this food business can't do much worse than strawberry picking!

So we began making a meat alternative Aussie pie and our gourmet pies were born.

Not only is our family making a difference we are 'living' the difference.

I want to thank our friends, church, partners (Oodies) for being part of this exciting journey towards better health, longevity and a more sustainable world.

Thank you for reading our story!

Bless, Sven, Fenella, Abi and Zac