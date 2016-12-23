29°
News

How hackers can hold 3100 Bundaberg businesses to ransom

Sherele Moody
| 22nd Dec 2016 6:11 AM Updated: 23rd Dec 2016 12:43 PM
Jason Ephraims is a computer security expert who helps keep the regions businesses safe from cyber attacks.
Jason Ephraims is a computer security expert who helps keep the regions businesses safe from cyber attacks. Mike Knott BUN131216CYBERSECURIT

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ABOUT 3100 Bundaberg businesses risk being held to ransom by greedy hackers because of lax computer system security, experts say.

A new report by BDO Australia and AusCERT shows 48% of small and medium enterprises do not conduct regular cyber risk assessments, leaving them open to technology-based crimes.

Based on the 2016 Cyber Security Survey findings, this means at least 3128 of Bundaberg's 6518 businesses could be in the firing line.

The biggest risk to our businesses is ransomware, with new research by virus software company Kaspersky Lab showing the attacks rose from one every two minutes to one every 40 seconds in Australia over the past 11 months.

Ransomware - or cryptolock - hacks usually happen when an unsuspecting email recipient opens a message purporting to be from reputable and trusted big name organisations such as Australia Post.

Unwitting recipients will click on a link that results in malicious software being installed on, and crippling, their employer's computer system.

Unprepared businesses can be forced to pay a ransom to have their data released.

The ransom will increase depending on the type and amount of data on the business's server and it is always paid in untraceable bitcoins.

One bitcoin is worth about $1000.

BDO cyber security national leader Leon Fouche said small business operators such as clothing retailers, health services and private education providers were more likely to pay the ransoms because they could be significantly cheaper than upgrading their security systems.

Mr Fouche said there was no guarantee the cryptolocker would not block the business's system again and there was also an increased risk of sensitive client information being stolen.

"Ransomware is such an easy way to actually get into organisations' environments because it exploits vulnerabilities and it can be done on a wide scale," Mr Fouche said.

"The hackers don't charge a lot of money for the ransom so it's probably easier for people to pay."

Bundaberg technology expert Jason Ephraims CORRECT said businesses needed daily data backups and clear instructions for all staff to avoid clicking on unexpected email attachments or links.

"Not long ago it was very easy to spot something fake or fraudulent coming through so most people would read an email and go 'this is fake'," the Queensland Computers support director said.

"Now the hackers are getting much better at duping people into gaining access to their systems and encrypting their files.

"There are a lot of programs that can be used to protect your business but often it just comes down to having the knowledge to know what's real and what's fake."

Phishing - where hackers access systems to obtain usernames, passwords, credit card details and other information - is a common attack; as is the release of system-crippling malware or Trojan infections. -ARM NEWSDESK

Topics:  2016 cyber security survey auscert bdo australia bitcoin business cyberattack cybercrime hackers jason ephraims leon fouche malware phishing ransomware technology

Hospital says patients a priority after specialist sacked

Hospital says patients a priority after specialist sacked

A BUNDABERG Hospital specialist has been sacked over allegations he was drinking on the job.

10 Christmas movies you can't help but enjoy (with trailers)

TEAR-JERKER: James Stewart stars in the classic It’s a Wonderful Life.

Check out these movies for a fun festive season

New Bundaberg art gallery a 'space to experiment'

INJECTING CREATIVITY: Clinton Cross holding his own work in front of a series by Yvonne Boag at Cross Gallery, Electra St.

Thought about giving art this Christmas?

How a cane farmer's son came to own top restaurant

LOVING THE CHALLENGE: New Indulge owner Mitchell White.

Mitch said he always knew he'd be a chef as he takes on Indulge

Local Partners

'Strength I never knew': Girl can't walk after freak accident

She's always been the life of her family, but this little local girl has had to change for the biggest battle of her life.

Santa's heart stolen by girl suffering brain tumour

This is the photo from Sugarland as well as the photo with Santa this morning at Ronald McDonald House with her sister Lily.

A Christmas miracle came early to Bundaberg girl with a brain tumour

Once more, with feeling

ROCK OUT: Di Wills, Laura Lingwood and Christie Marshke are looking for people to join Bundaberg's first Pub Rock Choir.

It's time to let your inner singer out with new choir

Bethlehem play to capture the spirit of Christmas

THREE WISE MEN: Evan Trebbin, Zac Sterling and Colby Richardson at the Bethlehem Live event at Central State School.

Music, food and drink at event

Kernaghan's a 'boy from the bush' with a timeless quality

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Lee Kernaghan is celebrating the 25th year of his breakthrough song.

Oprah explains her weight loss success

Oprah explains her weight loss success

American TV host Oprah Winfrey has revealed she has lost 40 lbs. courtesy of her Weight Watchers diet.

MOVIE REVIEW: Why Him? will have you asking why this?

Bryan Cranston and James Franco in a scene from the movie Why Him?

The only bearable moments are thanks to a very talented cast.

Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford shared a hot tub

Ryan Gosling has revealed he and Harrison Ford shared a hot tub

Bill Murray to open a bar inspired by his film 'Caddyshack'

Bill Murray and his brothers are creating a Caddyshack bar

Gigi Hadid turned down Zayn Malik's proposal

Zayn Malik has reportedly proposed to Gigi Hadid

Coast couple wins $60,000 on Sunrise Cash Cow

WINNER: Caloundra's Lynda Pentland won $60,000 this morning on Sunrise's Cash Cow.

Christmas just got a whole lot better for one lucky couple

Two Channel 7 stars pulled into the sex scandal

Seven is fighting to keep the names of two women accused of having affairs with Seven West Media CEO Tim Worner out of the public eye.

Channel 7 has lawyered up to protect identities of those involved

DIRECT ACCESS ONTO ARCHIES BEACH AND UNRESTRICTED VIEWS

61 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 3 2 2 $1,290,000

Enjoy beachfront perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings and is one of only a few privileged homes to enjoy...

BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED UNIT AND COMPLEX

1 / 56 Heaps Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $229,000

Positioned in an outstanding must see and home proud security gated boutique complex is this easy care unit. This well maintained property consists of 2 great...

2 LIVING, OFFICE, POOL AND OPPOSITE PARK LAND

11 Sloane Street, Kalkie 4670

House 3 2 5 $339,000

Looking directly over park land is this 2 story home that will suit any family looking for that bit extra additional space and with a location within walking...

WHEN SIZE MATTERS - IDEAL FOR THE LARGE FAMILY!

41 Polo Place, Branyan 4670

House 5 2 3 $480,000

- Fantastic Spacious 5 bedroom home with ensuite and large games room. - Huge entertaining area out back. - Stunning kitchen for the cook of the household. - 4 bay...

ACRE RES B VERY CLOSE TO HINKLER

14 Arthur Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 5 5 $220,000

There is not another Res B block of this size and this close to town that has never been inundated. Opportunity knocks for the astute developer A full quarter...

OUTSTANDING RURAL/COASTAL LIVING ON 5 TRANQUIL ACRES

14 Hannah Court, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 3 2 2 $520,000

Looking to escape that busy lifestyle? Want to be close to the ocean? Dreaming of a peaceful, tranquil, idyllic place to call home? Well look no further you will...

SUPER SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME

5 Que Hee Street, Kepnock 4670

House 5 2 2 $299,900

Situated directly across from a lovely park offering splendid views in popular Kepnock sits this super spacious family brick and tile home. The location provides...

BRAND NEW PRICE - RARE OPPORTUNITY FOR THIS PRIME INVESTMENT-OFFERING HIGH RETURN + CAPITAL GROWTH POTENTIAL

69 Bourbong Street, Bundaberg Central 4670

Commercial A RARE opportunity now presents itself here in the heart of the ... Mid to Low...

A RARE opportunity now presents itself here in the heart of the C.B.D of Bundaberg. First time offered for sale in 40 years is this prime commercial property.

2 BLOCKS TO CLEAR AT $115,000.00

Lot 9 Finemore Crescent, Qunaba 4670

Residential Land The developer is sacrificing 2 blocks (Lot 8 and Lot 14) at ... $125,000

The developer is sacrificing 2 blocks (Lot 8 and Lot 14) at $115,000 to invest into his next project. This is a genuine opportunity- don't sit on the fence. On...

BLOCK OF LAND WITH OCEAN VIEWS

Lot 41 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land Imagine relaxing on the deck of your dream home, enjoying views of ... $220,000

Imagine relaxing on the deck of your dream home, enjoying views of the beautiful Pacific Ocean, while soaking up the peace and tranquilly that this area offers. ...

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

Sunshine Coast hinterland weekender sells for $2.78m

This four-bedroom house with studio accommodation on 9.71ha at 305 North Maleny Rd, Maleny, sold at auction for $2.78m.

Brisbane buyer wins auction battle for dream home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!