How Facebook is helping the region's safest community

A COUNTRY town vibe with country town values embracing a modern method of communication - that's what Coral Cove Residents and Ratepayers Association president Col Hirning attributes the suburb's low crime rate to.

Crime statistics from the myPolice Bundaberg website revealed Coral Cove was one of the safest suburbs to live in 2016, with just two drug offences and one break and unlawful entry recorded on the myPolice Bundaberg website.

Mr Hirning said Facebook was being used positivity and effectively to alert residents to any unsavoury or suspicious behaviour and parents were quick to pull their children back into line if their were any neighbourhood issues involving youths.

CORAL COVE GOLF: Will White competing in the final round of the PGA Trainee Championship at Coral Cove. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail Max Fleet BUN050914PGA2

"I put it down to it being more of a country feel out here,” he said.

"The main thing though I think is they are very strong on Facebook.

"If they see something wrong in the street which doesn't look right they're straight on to it and say 'who owns the children up here' and someone will say 'well, that's my child' and it will be fine.

"Or sometimes there might be some goings-on and people walking up and down the street and others will go and check it out. They're very community minded.”

Mr Hirning said the location also made it a great place to get outdoors and enjoy life and the Coral Cove and Innes Park communities worked together.

Linda Patterson Cochrane Yesterday off the coast near coral cove young one playing. Photo: contributed contributed

"We all keep an eye out on everyone,” he said.

"We're the sort of people out where if someone goes away for a holiday the neighbours will mow the lawn for them or if they have a load of rubbish to take to the tip, the ones with a trailer will pick up the others rubbish for them.”