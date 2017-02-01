How Bundy businesses can play role in $3b project

An impression of the proposed Brisbane Development Corporation casino and at Queens Wharf.

BUNDABERG businesses will have a chance to play a role in a $3 billion development.

The region will be the venue for the Department of State Development's Regional Projects Forum in Bundaberg on February 17.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said hosting the forum was a coup for the region and urged businesses to take advantage of the opportunity it presented.

"This is great news for Bundaberg region businesses who can hear first-hand how to maximise market opportunities associated with the Queen's Wharf Brisbane Integrated Resort Development,” Cr Dempsey said.

"Developers of the Queen's Wharf project are looking to source unique regional products for its construction, so I would urge local businesses not to miss this chance to gain advice on supplier and employment opportunities.”

The Queen's Wharf project includes a casino.

Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers managing director Bree Grima said horticultural producers in the region were well placed to provide quality produce for the major development.

The forum, which will feature guest speakers from the Department of State Development, will be held at Brothers Sports Club from 10am-noon on Friday, February 17.

The cost is $20 a person and registration is essential.

Visit the website www.queenslandtickets. com.au to secure a spot.