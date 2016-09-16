How the beaches are shaping up for the weekend

AGAIN this weekend looks to be one of varying weather conditions, with some showers predicted both tomorrow and Sunday.

Temperature-wise, it is going to be a little chilly overnight, but temperatures will pick up into the mid- to high-20s through the day so be sure to slip, slop, slap and drink plenty of water.

Winds will be mostly from the north both days with an early-morning light SE tomorrow morning before a swim later in the day and for the rest of the weekend from E/NE at about 5 knots on Saturday and N/NW picking up to 5-10knots on Sunday.

Swimming

OCEAN conditions will once again be quite good for swimmers this weekend. Best time to head down would be around the high tide on both mornings and before winds increase during the day.

Lifesavers and lifeguards will be out in force for the first weekend of patrols for the 2016/17 season so have a chat to them to find out the best spot to swim and stay safe at the beaches.

If you are hitting the beach this weekend, please do so only at patrolled beaches, during patrol times and always between the red and yellow flags - remember, if we can't see you, we can't save you.

Beach Patrols

SCHOOL holidays (weekends and weekdays) - 9am to 5pm at Agnes Water, Moore Park, Oaks Beach, Nielson Park and Elliott Heads.

Surfing

NOT much to report surf wise for the weekend, there may be some fun-sized waves around early in the morning at places like Mon Repos and even Elliott Heads for the long boarders. There has been a nice 1-2ft wave rolling through during the week, but I think we will see this drop off into the weekend. Good luck to anyone going out for a paddle.

Events

TODAY marks the start of our 2016/17 patrolling season - volunteers lifesavers and the Australian Lifeguard Service will be in action across all beaches. Remember they are there to provide you with a safe place to enjoy your time at the beach. If you have any questions have a chat to one of our friendly lifesavers or lifeguards and they will be more than willing to assist.