How a cane farmer's son came to own top restaurant

WHEN Mitch White started out baking cakes with his aunties as a kid, he knew he was onto something good.

But he never dreamed he'd get this far by the age of 24.

The cane farmer's son has taken on the formidable mantle of the ownership of Indulge and he is already loving the challenge.

"I was about 15 when I heard there was a job going here,” he said from the leafy footpath outside the restaurant.

"Indulge was nothing like it is now when I started.

"The same models were in place, it just wasn't as big back then. It was more low key.

"Over the last nine years of working here, this hole in the wall has just grown and grown.

"It was quite amazing to see the transformation.”

Those models that have seen it voted Queensland's Best Café in the Good Food Guide two years in a row - a loyalty to local produce and dedication to presentation and service - were installed by recently departed founders Amanda and Larry Hinds, and Mitch's short term goal is to maintain the standard.

His efforts over the last nine years haven't gone unnoticed; this year he competed as a finalist in a cooking context at Aria, narrowly missing out on the top gong as the Good Food Guide's Young Chef of the Year.

"I haven't really thought too far into the future,” he said of his new role.

"I'll focus on keeping the Indulge name up to the standard it has been, especially over this Christmas period, and we'll see what happens in the new year.”

From Bundaberg sweet potatoes and ginger to locally caught tiger prawns and Monto beef, the region is a candy shop for any chef.

As well as Larry and Amanda - "I can't stress how much they've taught me,” he said - Mitchell counts Maggie Beer and Daylesford chef Alla Wolf Tasker as his heroes.

"People like them have been great for the regions,” he said.

Constraining yourself to local produce, he says, is challenging.

"It forces you to use your brain,” he said.

"But on the other hand, it's easy because the food you're using is good: it's fresh and in its prime, so you don't have to change it. It's good the way it is.”

He said his first couple of weeks in the driver's seat have been gone smoothly.

"The support has been amazing, from farmers and customers, and the staff too - they've pulled together, really putting in the extra yards,” he said.

Mitch always saw himself becoming a chef.

"But as far as owning one of Queensland's best cafés, I didn't see that coming,” he said.

"I'm very happy that it's happened this way.”