28°
News

Houses are now cheaper than units in Bundaberg

Craig Warhurst | 22nd Sep 2016 12:14 PM
Crystal Jones

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT IS now cheaper to buy a house in Bundaberg than a unit.

The "rare and unusual" event was revealed by the REIQ in their latest quarterly state of the market report.

The good news for home buyers is that Bundaberg is the cheapest, out of the largest LGAs (Local Government Areas), place to buy a house in the state.

The Bundaberg quarterly median house price has fallen 5.5% this quarter to $260,000.

The softening in value means it is now more expensive to buy an apartment in Bundaberg, where the median quarterly price is $287,000, than it is to buy a house.

Most other Queensland markets also saw decreases in the median house price.

A lengthy federal election campaign and extensive uncertainty around the negative gearing debate were cited as reasons for the decline in most markets.

REIQ CEO Antonia Mercorella said it had been a challenging quarter for the Queensland property market and the Bundaberg figures were abnormal.

"This is really unusual and it's a little bit of a quirk of the market - we haven't seen this in more than 20 years," Ms Mercorella said.

 

Crystal Jones

"It's also a reflection of the buyers, who are largely pre-retirees and southern investors buying low-maintenance units that are easy to look after and very liveable.

"There is also a mix of young first-home buyer couples who are buying an affordable first rung on the property ladder.

"We know from our agents that listings volumes were down and the whole market really just hit pause while they waited for a result in the election, which would also give certainty around negative gearing for investors.

Scott Mackey from Remax Precision in Bundaberg said he didn't think we would ever see the houses cheaper than units again.

"It is surprising the way the data has fallen," Mr Mackey said.

"It's a bit of anomaly I don't believe it will continue."

The real estate agent said he thought Bundaberg was at the bottom of the market with investors starting to see the potential in the region.

"We are seeing increased investor enquiry," Mr Mackey said.

"Interest rates to borrow money are low but it's even lower for cash in the bank.

"Why would you keep your cash in the bank when you can put it into a good value home and get a good rental return with a strong possibility of the price going up."

He said investor interest coupled with the construction activity at the port and around Bundaberg would see prices start to firm.

 

Crystal Jones

REST OF THE STATE

Median house price up in Brisbane in a quarter of surprises

The property market in the southeast corner of Queensland returned to positive territory this quarter, following last quarter's contraction, and the Brisbane LGA median house price has grown 1.3 per cent to a new high of $635,000, the highest this has been in history.

Brisbane's unit market fell just a fraction, 0.2 per cent, to $440,000 for the quarter. However, the annual median sale price grew 0.3 per cent compared with June 2015, to $441,300, and this is 7.6 per cent greater than five years ago.

The Gold Coast powered to a new median house sale price of $580,156, representing quarterly growth of 3.6 per cent. The annual median sale price, of $560,000 is 6.7 per cent higher than 12 months ago and 14.9 per cent higher than five years ago, establishing the Gold Coast as one of the best performers in the state.

The Gold Coast unit market also landed in positive territory, with a quarterly price of $390,000, which is 1.6 per cent higher than last quarter. The annual median unit price is $380,000, which is 3.3 per cent higher than 12 months ago and 2.7 per cent higher than five years ago, when it was $370,000.

The Toowoomba median house price fell 2.3 per cent this quarter, to $343,000, however, the annual median price held steady, recording a 0.1 per cent growth and the market is still 17.5 per cent higher than five years ago.

It's a similar story in the city of flowers' unit market. While the quarterly price fell by 2.7 per cent -- to $301,500, the annual median of $310,000 is 3.7 per cent higher than 12 months ago and a whopping 26.8 per cent higher than five years ago, indicating that the market has likely satisfied some pent-up demand and the market is now levelling off.

The Sunshine Coast median house market added one per cent value to the quarterly price, to arrive at a June median of $525,000. The annual median sale price of $515,000 is 4.7 per cent higher than this time last year and 13.2 per cent higher than five years ago.

The unit market for the Sunshine Coast LGA has softened slightly, to $365,000, but the annual median price of $370,000 remains 5.7 per cent higher than five years ago, when it was $350,000.

The Gladstone market fell 6.7 per cent this quarter, the second-largest quarterly fall in the state -out of the largest LGAs-, behind only Mackay, which fell 6.9 per cent. With a median house price of $331,250, the Gladstone market is now one of the most affordable in Queensland.

Gladstone's unit market stalled in the June quarter, and with just 18 transactions no meaningful trends could be identified. The annual median unit price remains $280,000 which is 1.8 per cent above 12 months ago and 29.4 per cent below five years ago.

Rockhampton's median house price fell 3.7 per cent this quarter, to $260,000, the lowest in the state and with only 16 unit transactions this quarter, no trends could be identified. The annual median unit price is $299,000, which is 17.2 per cent below last year, but 7.7 per cent above five years ago.

Mackay has experienced some of the greatest medium-term market falls in the state, with three of its suburbs - North Mackay, Blacks Beach and South Mackay - all around 30 per cent below the five-year waterline. The Mackay LGA median house price of $316,500 is 6.9 per cent lower than the March quarter. Mackay's unit market fell 2.1 per cent from 26 transactions, to $235,000.

Townsville revealed a surprise bump in median house price growth this quarter, reflecting the anecdotal evidence from many agents who say it has been a busy quarter. The median house price grew 2.9 per cent to $339,685 and it is a hoped-for sign that the market is stabilising, preparing for a busy spring season.

Townsville's unit market recorded 106 transactions for a quarterly median of $280,000, just 1.8 per cent below last quarter. The annual median of $285,000 is 0.2 per cent greater than 12 months ago and 10.9 per cent below five years ago.

The Cairns market did not report strong quarterly growth, with its median of $390,000 exactly the same as last quarter, however, the REIQ is confident it will return to stronger growth trends in coming quarters. The annual median house price of $400,000 is 2.6 per cent higher than this time last year and 10.5 per cent higher than five years ago. The Cairns market is classed as a rising market both for houses and units (see graphs on page 5 of the accompanying Queensland Market Monitor, June edition).

"The Queensland residential property market has improved this quarter, broadly speaking, and while we continue our efforts to do everything we can to help those markets operating in challenging conditions, it is encouraging to see solid growth being recorded in other parts of the state," Ms Mercorella said.

Markert report

DON'T miss our bonus real estate market report inside tomorrow's paper for the latest property trends impacting the region.

Our quarterly suburbs guide will reveal the price movements for your suburb and growth areas for the June quarter.

Get an overview from the real estate experts on how the region's housing market is performing as well as the state of play across Queensland.

The guide will also take you to an interactive property prices tool at news-mail.com.au for a closer look at the latest figures.

It's all in our bonus property market report, only in tomorrow's news-mail.com.au.

Median house price

Bundaberg -5.5%

Brisbane -1.3%

Gold Coast +3.6%

Toowoomba -2.3%

Sunshine Coast +1%

Gladstone -6.7%

Rockhampton -3.7

Mackay -6.9%

Bundaberg News Mail
Houses are now cheaper than units in Bundaberg

Houses are now cheaper than units in Bundaberg

IT IS now cheaper to buy a house in Bundaberg than a unit.

Sister of jailed ice addict speaks from the heart

Pamela Wendt, Monica Loader, Craig Robertson (father) and Jessica Robertson.

A sister talks about her jailed sibling's battle with ice addiction

Classic pie brings home bronze for Bundaberg

VERY TASTY: Nightingale owner sue Burridge (right) and pie van lady Shazza Gear are excited about their top placing.

Bundy bakery's meat pie finishes in top three at national comp

Arrr! Bundaberg Hospital staff Talk Like Pirates to help kids

SWASHBUCKLERS: Bundaberg Hospital's Candace Aitken, Kiran Sheikh, Tahlee Minto and Isabella Date.

"It's a way for us to give back"

Local Partners

Two Wide Bay nurses lead the way in cancer care

TWO Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service nurses are among the first in Australia to be awarded cancer care credentialing.

Ornamental plant can just take over

Weed of the week

Weed of The Week

Weekend gig guide

What's on this weekend.

Bundy's music scene

Latest deals and offers

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling secretly marry

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling secretly marry

It's not yet known where the wedding was held and whether any of their showbiz friends were invited to the nuptials.

Hugh Grant: 'Sex scenes are a turn-on'

Hugh Grant says he loves filming sex scenes and finds them a "turn-on".

Hugh Grant finds filming sex scenes a "turn-on".

Kendall Jenner: 'I'm all about freeing the nipple'

Kendall Jenner says she is "all about freeing the nipple" and prefers to either go braless or with her lingerie exposed as she likes to show off what's under her clothing.

KENDALL Jenner is "all about freeing the nipple".

What's on the big screen this week

A scene from the movie Storks.

THE school holiday offering expands with a new animated movie.

Top five Queensland food festivals you must do

5000 attendees enjoyed last year's Spirit of Bundaberg Festival, and this year will be even bigger.

THE Spirit of Bundaberg Festival tops our list!

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E1 - the battle of the bracelets

Georgia Love speaks to Rhys Chilton in a scene from the first episode of The Bachelorette.

GEORGIA Love meets a cast of colourful characters in series premiere

First Bachelorette evictee could have been The Bachelor

The Bachelorette contestant Dale Brown.

DALE Brown was in the running for Ten's other reality dating show.

CIRCA 1900 QUEENSLANDER ON A 1710M2 BLOCK

63 Mount Perry Road, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 2 2 $339,000

Situated high and dry on 1710m2 of lovely landscaped grounds just a few minutes from the Bundaberg C.B.D sits this warm circa 1900 low set Queenslander. The...

SPACIOUS HOME ON LOW MAINTENANCE BLOCK

36 May Street, Walkervale 4670

House 3 1 1 $175,000

Located in popular Walkervale central to all amenities. The home offers two large living areas. Certainly can cater for indoor entertaining with massive family...

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED BRICK HOME, TOP LOCATION

11 Black Street, Norville 4670

House 3 1 3 $285,000

Looking for a home where all the hard work has been done? Look no further, this lovely home in the popular Norville has been completely refreshed top to bottom...

IT&#39;S ALL DONE- READY TO MOVE IN

50 Anderson Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $259,000

Situated in popular Avenell Heights central to all amenities sits this immaculate air-conditioned low set 3 bedroom brick home. The house proud owners have the...

TOP FLOOR APARTMENT WITH SCENIC OUTLOOK

9-6 McDougall Street, Bargara 4670

Unit 3 2 1 $345,000

Situated on the 3rd level in Beach Break apartments overlooking reserved pastoral land and park land, the complex offers a relaxing and tranquil living environment...

IDEAL FOR THE RENOVATOR OR STARTER

12 Lamb Street, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 1 $155,000

Take note renovators or those looking to enter the market, located in Walkervale and 100% flood free is this low set cladded home ready for you to make your own...

4.94 ACRES OF PEACE AND SERENITY WITH 12m x 7m SHED

535 Moorlands Road, Meadowvale 4670

House 3 1 4 $399,000

This is the ideal lifestyle property if you are looking to downsize and want to get away from the hustle and bustle and enjoy a fantastic rural outlook with quiet...

4 BEDS + OFFICE + 3 LIVING + POOL + 6m x 6m SHED IN EDENBROOK

18 Edenbrook Drive, Norville 4670

House 4 2 5 OFFERS OVER...

New to the market is this executive home with 4 bedrooms plus designated office, 3 living areas, pool, 6m x 6m shed, ducted air conditioning, solar power plus a...

BANG FOR BUCK BRICK IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC

5 MacGregor Court, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

This tidy 3 bedroom brick home is the ideal proposition for those looking to purchase a low maintenance property in a quiet cul de sac with no work to do except...

TIDY BRICK WITH RAKED CEILINGS AND 6M x 6M SHED

35 Paradise Ave, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 3 $229,000

With 3 built in bedrooms, open plan tiled living with raked ceilings, ceiling fans throughout and attached car accommodation with drive through access to rear yard...

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Rocky proves prime real estate in latest REIQ report

Kas Woch sold this Wood St home in Depot Hill for $107,000 in August.

A new investor's market as Rocky house prices hit lowest in state

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record

Bundaberg property 'more stable than Mackay or Gladstone'

516 Elliott Heads Rd, Woongarra

IT'S a good time to be an investor in Bundaberg.

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.