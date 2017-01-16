House Call Doctor a 'saving for taxpayers'

TAXPAYERS have been saved a whopping $600,000 in 10 days with more and more residents taking advantage of after-hours GP services.

That's the claim from local service House Call Doctor, which attended to 843 patients in the Wide Bay region over the Christmas and New Year period.

The new figures show after-hours doctors who made those house calls saved the Wide Bay health budget up to $600,000 by keeping people out of public hospital emergency departments.

Doctors made more than 1630 house calls treating people across Bundaberg, Hervey Bay and Maryborough between Christmas Eve and January 3.

House Call Doctor Wide Bay manager Alex Haynes said if those patients went to the emergency department it would cost the public health system on average $368 per person.

"We know a lot of regular GPs are on holiday at that time of year so for patients who urgently need to see a doctor the hospital can be their only option if we're not out there making house calls,” he said.

A Deloitte Access Economics report released late last year found the cost of patients self-presenting to public hospital emergency departments was on average $368 per person and soars to $1351 per person if they arrive by ambulance.

House Call Doctor Chief Operating Officer Craig Glover said Bundaberg Hospital, Maryborough Base Hospital and Hervey Bay Hospital would have been directly impacted if House Call Doctor wasn't making house calls.

"Patients tell our doctors all the time that we saved them from having to go to the hospital.

"It really is an essential Medicare service and it's saving lives as well as saving our hospitals and taxpayers a lot of money,” he said.

"It is also taking pressure off our ambulance service - which can be exceptionally busy during holiday times.”

A Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service spokesperson said Bundaberg Hospital saw an increase in daily presentations to the emergency department each year.

"This year our daily presentations at Bundaberg from December 24 to January 1 were 16% higher than our 2016 daily average,” the spokesperson said.

"We always encourage people to consider whether seeing a GP or after-hours service is more appropriate than attending the emergency department, but we attend to everyone as long as they're prepared to be patient if their case is less urgent.”

House Call Doctor launched in the Wide Bay in April 2015 and has provided essential after-hours medical care to more than 20,000 residents across Bundaberg, Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

However, late last year house calls were under threat with the Federal Government deciding whether to axe the Medicare rebate as part of the Medicare Benefits Schedule Review.

Wide Bay residents who rely on after-hours house calls are among more than 36,000 Australians who have joined a national Protect Home Visits campaign.

"In the wake of 'Mediscare', the reality is there is now a real threat to Medicare-funded house calls,” Mr Glover said.