Hospital board chair Dominic Devine has stepped down

HISTORIC ARCHITECTURE: Wide Bay Health Chief Dominic Devine outside the doors of the original building of the Bundaberg Base Hospital. Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail

WIDE Bay Hospital and Health Board Chair Dominic Devine tendered his resignation to the Minister for Health and Ambulance Services, the Hon Cameron Dick today.

Mr Devine said increasing business commitments had meant he was no longer able to give the energy to the role of board chair he believed was necessary, so he felt it appropriate to step down to allow someone else to guide the strategic direction of Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service.

He also said there was a great deal to look back on with pride when he reflected on his four years in the role.

"There have been many improvements to our service delivery such that we are now one of the best performing HHSs in the state, and earlier this year we put our quality standards on public display with the first ever release of our Quality of Care Report,” Mr Devine said.

"We've seen the development of significant infrastructure that has been of huge benefit to our community, including the new oral health and cancer care centres, the Clinical Decision Unit at Hervey Bay, palliative care wards at Maryborough Hospital, and numerous improvements to our rural facilities.

"I was also proud to have chaired and been involved in the development of the current Strategic Plan and the highly successful 'Your Hospital, Your Say' campaign, which resulted in more than 1000 submissions from the community to help shape their health service.

"It has been a pleasure and a privilege to work alongside my fellow board members, chief executive Adrian Pennington and his executive team.

"I leave my role with the greatest confidence that they will continue to lead WBHHS along its journey of Improving health, together.”

Deputy chair Barbara Hovard OAM will assume the role of acting chair.

Mr Devine said he had made an announcement to WBHHS staff earlier today to advise them of his decision and to thank them for their hard work and dedication.

"As board chair, working with an excellent team led by Adrian, it has been my role to guide the strategic direction of this terrific organisation - but none of that means anything unless we have dedicated, high-calibre employees willing to put our plans into action,” he said.

"The reason I'm now able to look back on the past four years with such pride and satisfaction is thanks to the job every single one of our staff members does on the ground day in and day out.”

Mr Pennington paid tribute to Mr Devine for his support of WBHHS throughout his time as chair.

"Dominic has been a passionate advocate for public health and for the Wide Bay community as a whole, and I'd like to thank him for his commitment to our health service over the past four years,” he said.

"His vast business experience, coupled with his own experiences of the health system, has meant he has been a staunch supporter of our HHS with a vision to continually improve quality of care.

"We wish him well as he turns his attention to his growing business, knowing WBHHS is a stronger organisation now than when he started.”