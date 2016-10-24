26°
News

Hospital board chair Dominic Devine has stepped down

24th Oct 2016 3:39 PM
HISTORIC ARCHITECTURE: Wide Bay Health Chief Dominic Devine outside the doors of the original building of the Bundaberg Base Hospital. Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail
HISTORIC ARCHITECTURE: Wide Bay Health Chief Dominic Devine outside the doors of the original building of the Bundaberg Base Hospital. Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail Zach Hogg BUN030714HOS1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WIDE Bay Hospital and Health Board Chair Dominic Devine tendered his resignation to the Minister for Health and Ambulance Services, the Hon Cameron Dick today.

Mr Devine said increasing business commitments had meant he was no longer able to give the energy to the role of board chair he believed was necessary, so he felt it appropriate to step down to allow someone else to guide the strategic direction of Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service.

He also said there was a great deal to look back on with pride when he reflected on his four years in the role.

"There have been many improvements to our service delivery such that we are now one of the best performing HHSs in the state, and earlier this year we put our quality standards on public display with the first ever release of our Quality of Care Report,” Mr Devine said.

"We've seen the development of significant infrastructure that has been of huge benefit to our community, including the new oral health and cancer care centres, the Clinical Decision Unit at Hervey Bay, palliative care wards at Maryborough Hospital, and numerous improvements to our rural facilities.

"I was also proud to have chaired and been involved in the development of the current Strategic Plan and the highly successful 'Your Hospital, Your Say' campaign, which resulted in more than 1000 submissions from the community to help shape their health service.

"It has been a pleasure and a privilege to work alongside my fellow board members, chief executive Adrian Pennington and his executive team.

"I leave my role with the greatest confidence that they will continue to lead WBHHS along its journey of Improving health, together.”

Deputy chair Barbara Hovard OAM will assume the role of acting chair.

Mr Devine said he had made an announcement to WBHHS staff earlier today to advise them of his decision and to thank them for their hard work and dedication.

"As board chair, working with an excellent team led by Adrian, it has been my role to guide the strategic direction of this terrific organisation - but none of that means anything unless we have dedicated, high-calibre employees willing to put our plans into action,” he said.

"The reason I'm now able to look back on the past four years with such pride and satisfaction is thanks to the job every single one of our staff members does on the ground day in and day out.”

Mr Pennington paid tribute to Mr Devine for his support of WBHHS throughout his time as chair.

"Dominic has been a passionate advocate for public health and for the Wide Bay community as a whole, and I'd like to thank him for his commitment to our health service over the past four years,” he said.

"His vast business experience, coupled with his own experiences of the health system, has meant he has been a staunch supporter of our HHS with a vision to continually improve quality of care.

"We wish him well as he turns his attention to his growing business, knowing WBHHS is a stronger organisation now than when he started.”

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg dominic devine health health administration wide bay hospital and health board wide bay hospital and health service

Wives talk of lost husbands after trawler tragedy

Wives talk of lost husbands after trawler tragedy

TWO men lost at sea when the trawler Cassandra sank off Fraser Island have been honoured with a fitting tribute

Hospital board chair Dominic Devine has stepped down

HISTORIC ARCHITECTURE: Wide Bay Health Chief Dominic Devine outside the doors of the original building of the Bundaberg Base Hospital. Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail

Deputy chair Barbara Hovard OAM will assume the role of acting chair

Unique approach sets our SES apart as state's best

TOP HONOURS: Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey with Bundaberg Regional SES Unit members Clint Lythall, Ray Smith, Jeff Green, Samantha Clough, Robert DeFlorian and Amanda Green.

Top honours for our SES volunteers

Grazier avoids conviction over marijuana crop

CROP: Captain Creek grazier Bailey Mitchell Crighton pleaded guilty to growing marijuana.

Livestock farmer given chance to protect livelihood

Local Partners

Unique approach sets our SES apart as state's best

THE region's nine SES groups and its volunteers have been recognised as the state's best at an awards ceremony in Brisbane.

Watch out for river work if you are on the Burnett

Excavations at the Strathdees Road boat ramp.

Boaties warned to keep an eye out

Men's Shed to open soon

MEN'S SHED: Rob Miller and Col Driver at the new Gayndah Men's Shed.

The Gayndah Men's Shed is ready to open

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

Former Split Enz front man Tim Finn finds new niche

Singer Tim Finn has written the music for theatre production Ladies in Black.

Musician finds his way to theatre

Priscilla concerned people will forget about Elvis

Priscilla concerned people will forget about Elvis

Priscilla Presley has admitted she fears people will forget about her ex-husband Elvis.

Taylor Swift files lawsuit over alleged groping

Taylor Swift source Bang

Swift has commenced legal action against a DJ over the incident

Kanye West threatens to boycott Grammys

West says he won't go to the Grammys if Frank Ocean's not nominated

Why this actress wasn't embarrassed by nude photo leak

Leslie Jones source Bang

'If you wanna see Leslie Jones naked, just ask,' she said

Dad's Army comic genius Jim Perry dies

Jimmy Perry, the creator of Dad's Army.

Dad's Army series captured all that British people savour

Check out some fashions from the Coast festival

FASHION: Ocean Zen range.

Images from the Sunshine Coast Fashion Festival show what's hot

Australian Survivor's magician Matt out of tricks

Australian Survivor contestant Matt Tarrant.

SHOW'S power couple looks unstoppable in race to the finish.

BUNDABERGS BEST VALUE SMALL ACERAGE WITH TOWN WATER, BLOCKS FROM 3,958 M2 TO 2.7 HA

. Black Beauty Estate, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... FROM $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, Black Beauty Estate...

REDUCED $15,000 FOR QUICK SALE

38 Alcharinjah Drive, Dalysford 4671

Residential Land 25 Acres or 10.65 HA Vacant land Corner Lot Just 10 minutes ... $75,000

25 Acres or 10.65 HA Vacant land Corner Lot Just 10 minutes or 9klms drive from Gin Gin, Only 4klms to Tirroan Hotel Land has some regrowth that needs clearing...

IT&#39;S ALL DONE- READY TO MOVE IN

50 Anderson Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $259,000

Situated in popular Avenell Heights central to all amenities sits this immaculate air-conditioned low set 3 bedroom brick home. The house proud owners have the...

ENTERTAINERS PARADISE

9 Simpson Crescent, Bundaberg East 4670

House 3 2 4 $349,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac and out of flood, this immaculate low set brick home on a generous 1282m2 block is just a 5 minute drive to the Bundaberg C.B.D and...

HUGE PRICE CUT ON PRIVATE PROPERTY - 42 ACRES - FANTASTIC WATER VIEWS

838 Moorlands Road, Moorland 4670

House 4 2 5 PRICE SLASHED TO...

OWNERS HAVE SLASHED THE PRICE BY A HUGE $46,000! If it's Privacy, and tranquility you are looking for then look no further. This fantastic property is unique in...

MUST SEE 22.7ha ONLY 16KM TO CBD

Lot 2 / 53 Fallons Rock Road, Calavos 4670

Residential Land Located only 16km to the CBD post office and 4.5km to Fallons ... $275,000

Located only 16km to the CBD post office and 4.5km to Fallons Rock Reserve and the banks of the Elliott River, this private 22.7ha fenced block presents a great...

ONLY 2 LEFT! GET IN QUICK FOR THIS TIGHTLY HELD LOCATION!

43 See Street, Bargara 4670

Unit 2 2 1 FROM AS LOW AS...

Just completed in central Bargara! Hot property, walking distance to everything Bargara offers! Only two remain, get in quick! * The latest Errol Bauer project in...

NEAT LOW SET BRICK WITH A SHED

1 Sunset Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 2 $229,000

Located just 10 minutes to the Post Office in Bundaberg's C.B.D on a 706m2 fully fenced corner block sits this neat low-set 3 bedroom brick home. The home also...

CIRCA 1900 QUEENSLANDER ON A 1710M2 BLOCK

63 Mount Perry Road, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 2 2 $329,000

Situated high and dry on 1710m2 of lovely landscaped grounds just a few minutes from the Bundaberg C.B.D sits this warm circa 1900 low set Queenslander. The...

HUGE, LEVEL, CLEAR 1240m2 RESIDENTIAL BLOCK- END OF CUL-DE-SAC

11 Simpson Crescent, Bundaberg East 4670

Residential Land Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac is this large 1240m2 vacant parcel of ... $129,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac is this large 1240m2 vacant parcel of residential land. Conveniently located just a 5 minute drive to the Bundaberg C.B.D and less...

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

What our mayor thinks of the new draft SEQPlan

The plan to use the innovative technology as part of the new Maroochydore CBD was cemented on site today when Mayor Mark Jamieson and Envac Asia Region president Chun Yong Ha formally signed the contract for the $20 million underground waste collection system.

New plan accommodates Sunshine Coast Council's vision for growth.