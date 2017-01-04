Horror year for horse complaints

"IT'S been a horror year for reports of horse neglect. Some people seem to think horses can survive on little more than thin air.”

Those are the words of RSPCA Queensland chief inspector Daniel Young after its inspectors responded to more than 1000 complaints of horse cruelty and neglect in the past year.

"Some people are genuinely trying to do the right thing but often they have had little or no experience with horses,” he said.

"They'll take a horse from a sale yard that is already in poor condition and then expect its condition to improve when it's put in a paddock with very little grass.”

The RSPCA is urging people to live up to their responsibilities in the new year.