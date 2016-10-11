31°
News

Horror photos reveal when mother and son murdered man

Crystal Jones
| 11th Oct 2016 8:08 AM Updated: 9:11 AM
Brown and Lovell make a stop at a service station after killing Mr Behrendorff.
Brown and Lovell make a stop at a service station after killing Mr Behrendorff. Crystal Jones

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HORRIFIC crime scene photos have been revealed following an A Current Affair story about the murder of Burnett Heads man Robin Behrendorff.

In 2013, the NewsMail reported on the shocking murder whereby Samantha Ann Brownlow, then 45, and her son Corey James Lovell, then 21, killed Brownlow's stepfather in April 2011 in a plot to collect his inheritance.

They viciously bludgeoned and stabbed him, leaving him to die alone in a pool of his own blood.

Bundaberg Police Detective Sergeant Andrew self told A Current Affair about the investigation and how police cracked the chilling case.

 

Detective Sergeant Andrew Self.
Detective Sergeant Andrew Self. Crystal Jones

"She (Brownlow) was very focused on money, all she cared about was money," he said.

According to the investigation, Brownlow had masterminded the plot to kill her stepdad with the help of her son, mistakenly believing she was in his will.

The plan was to collect $200,000 from the sale of his Baldry St home - $50,000 of which would be given to her son Corey for his role in the killing.

 

Brownlow being interviewed by police.
Brownlow being interviewed by police. Crystal Jones

"For these people who had basically lived off welfare their entire life, 200 grand or 50 grand was a tremendous amount of money for them to obtain in one hit," Det Sgt Self said.

According to detectives, the pair drove to Mr Behrendorff's home in the early hours of the morning with the intention of smothering him in his sleep - but there was one problem in their plan.

Mr Behrendorff was awake.

 

Mr Behrendorff was killed in the mistaken belief Brownlow would inherit his property.
Mr Behrendorff was killed in the mistaken belief Brownlow would inherit his property. Crystal Jones

After breaking in through a back door at about 2am, Brownlow hid in the shower while Lovell attacked Mr Behrendorff as he was leaving the toilet.

Corey Lovell then smashed a wooden stool over Mr Behrendorff's head, knocking him down to the ground.

A glass door was smashed in the struggle, but Mr Behrendorff would end up being beaten so severely with a leg from the stool that his face was beyond recognition.

 

The laundry where Mr Behrendorff was brutally murdered.
The laundry where Mr Behrendorff was brutally murdered.

When Brownlow could only hear one person breathing, she crept out from the shower, inflicting further injuries to Mr Behrendorff's body and took a knife from the kitchen for Lovell to stab his step-grandfather four times.

When interviewed by detectives, Brownlow first denied the crime, then tried to blame it on her son before admitting it had been her plan all along.

"How am I supposed to have done it to Rob? He's not exactly a little man," she said in a police interview.

 

Brownlow hid in this shower while her son attacked Mr Behrendorff.
Brownlow hid in this shower while her son attacked Mr Behrendorff. Crystal Jones

Det Sgt Self said Brownlow had been "very calm and collected" when being interviewed over the horrendous crime.

On the fatal night, Brownlow and Lovell were spotted on CCTV at service stations both before and after they had killed Mr Behrendorff.

And it was the need for a sugar hit that Det Sgt Self says was helpful in the investigation.

 

The kitchen where Brownlow took a knife for her son Corey to stab Mr Behrendorff.
The kitchen where Brownlow took a knife for her son Corey to stab Mr Behrendorff. Crystal Jones

Brownlow had purchased Mars Bars and bottles of Coca Cola at several stops along the way, providing valuable CCTV evidence in the investigation.

"It was probably her undoing in the end," Det Sgt Self said.

 

CCTV footage of Lovell at a service station on one of the pair's Coke and Mars Bars stops.
CCTV footage of Lovell at a service station on one of the pair's Coke and Mars Bars stops. Crystal Jones

One video, from before the pair killed Mr Behrendorff, shows Lovell wearing a brown shirt and full length pants, but when they are seen again after the murder is committed, his pants had been cut off to form shorts.

Police would find these items of Lovell's clothing in the pair's Housing Commission wheelie bin.

Lovell's girlfriend's name had even been written on his pants, and there was blood on his shirt.

 

Police interview Brownlow.
Police interview Brownlow. Crystal Jones

Brownlow's clothes were found in a washing basket, along with a pair of Target sandals that matched a bloody partial footprint at the crime scene.

"Eventually we were able to force our way into the house and Samantha Brownlow was found hiding in the ensuite," Det Sgt Self said.

"I guess they were two peas in a pod.

"Neither of them cared about Mr Behrendorff at all."

 

A police photo showing the contents of Brownlow's Housing Commission rubbish bin shortly after the murder. The plastic bag contained Corey Lovell's clothing.
A police photo showing the contents of Brownlow's Housing Commission rubbish bin shortly after the murder. The plastic bag contained Corey Lovell's clothing. Crystal Jones

Det Sgt Self said after Brownlow admitted to the murder, detectives were able to reveal that Mr Behrendorff's estate had actually been left to his brother, not to her.

"She obviously realised at the point that what she did was all for nothing," he said.

Det Sgt Self said Brownlow's self interest had taken over from any maternal instincts.

"A narcissist would probably be the term that springs to mind," he said.

 

Detectives found these shoes at Brownlow's home. The prints matched a partial print at Mr Behrendorff's home.
Detectives found these shoes at Brownlow's home. The prints matched a partial print at Mr Behrendorff's home. Crystal Jones

"To not only kill a family member for money but also to involve your children I wouldn't think you could get a lower act."

In Supreme Court sentencing in 2013, Brownlow placed a hand on her son's shoulder, but he pushed it away so hard the police guards had to intervene.

At the time, Justice Duncan McMeekin said the violence inflicted on the older man was "substantial".

"It's chilling," he said.

 

Part of a death notice placed by Brownlow after she and her son murdered her stepdad.
Part of a death notice placed by Brownlow after she and her son murdered her stepdad. Crystal Jones

"It is beyond the comprehension of most of us.

"What you did was simply evil."

The pair will be eligible for parole after serving 15 years.

Watch the ACA episode online here

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  crime, editors picks, murder

Horror photos reveal when mother and son murdered man

Horror photos reveal when mother and son murdered man

HORRIFIC crime scene photos have been revealed following an A Current Affair story about the murder of Burnett Heads man Robin Behrendorff.

Woman and child escape burning wreck

Car hits power pole a Moore Park

Major Bundaberg engine manufacturer closes

BUNDABERG aircraft engine manufacturers CAMit has closed its doors leaving customers from around Australia seeking answers.

CAMit has closed down leaving many seeking answers

Colouring in calendars come in time for Christmas

LITTLE BIRDY: Leisa Nash.

New craze proving popular in Bundy

Local Partners

New $4m park with modern facilities now open

THE heart of Miriam Vale has had a revamp with the $4m ALf Larson/Lions Park now open.

New exciting events for RiverFeast

POPULAR: The Popular Food Cart will be there.

Don't sit home being bored

Remembrance service to pay respects to lost firefighters

REMEMBERING MATES: Senior firefighter Adrian Booth and station officer Vicky Shailer will be at the Bundaberg service.

Bundy to host memorial service for first time

Latest deals and offers

Brooke blind-sided in shock Australian Survivor elimination

Brooke blind-sided in shock Australian Survivor elimination

FLICK betrays her best friend as reality show's alliance crumbles.

Calling all live sport fanatics - this is your season

It wouldn't be an Aussie summer without loads of live cricket!

SUMMER in Brisbane means sport.

Power Rangers get a serious makeover in new movie

Dacre Montgomery in a scene from the movie Power Rangers.

FIRST look at big-screen remake of beloved TV series.

King Parrot and revocation to headline Thrash Festival

A new heavy aussie festival has been announced. Photo Contributed

New heavy festival announced for Australia.

Ten wins Sunday ratings with Bathurst and Brock

BATHURST, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 09: Will Davison driver of the #19 Tekno Autosports Holden celebrates after winning the Bathurst 1000, which is race 21 of the Supercars Championship at Mount Panorama on October 9, 2016 in Bathurst, Australia.

THE Block's room reveals hold strong amongst motor sport competition

The Block teams receive tough love for unfinished rooms

Will and Karlie pictured in their winning hallway in a scene from The Block.

WILL and Karlie win hallway, laundry and powder room week.

Australian Survivor's alliance finally ousts Jennah-Louise

Jennah-Louise Salkeld pictured in a scene from Australian Survivor.

OUTCAST fights to the final minute to stay in the game.

ONE OF THE LARGEST AND FINEST OF HOMES IN CORAL GARDENS

13 Coral Garden Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 5 3 2 Offers Above...

This is one of Coral Gardens largest and finest of homes, now available for you to purchase and move straight into without any fuss. Coral Gardens is a highly...

IMMACULATE, 4 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE, LOADED WITH EXTRAS

27 Michel Lane, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 4 $375,000

This immaculate brick and tile home is perfect for those wanting position, space and convenience plus an elegant solution to the every day standard. Located on a...

GREAT VALUE HERE

6 Letinic Street, Millbank 4670

House 3 2 $269,000

Situated in popular Millbank close to hospitals, major shopping, Schools and the C.B.D sits this neat and tidy low set brick and tile home. The home offers 3...

CIRCA 1900 QUEENSLANDER ON A 1710M2 BLOCK

63 Mount Perry Road, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 2 2 $339,000

Situated high and dry on 1710m2 of lovely landscaped grounds just a few minutes from the Bundaberg C.B.D sits this warm circa 1900 low set Queenslander. The...

SUPER SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME

5 Que Hee Street, Kepnock 4670

House 5 2 2 $299,900

Situated directly across from a lovely park offering splendid views in popular Kepnock sits this super spacious family brick and tile home. The location provides...

IT&#39;S ALL DONE- READY TO MOVE IN

50 Anderson Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $259,000

Situated in popular Avenell Heights central to all amenities sits this immaculate air-conditioned low set 3 bedroom brick home. The house proud owners have the...

MODERN COASTAL QUEENSLANDER

38 Dunkirk Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 2 $528,000

This modern coastal Queenslander in the tightly held pocket of Dunkirk Street, Svensson Heights, reluctantly comes to the market for the first time. Due to...

THE IDEAL VILLA COMPLEX - YOU WILL LOVE LIVING HERE

17 / 6 Miller Street, Norville 4670

Unit 3 1 1 $259,000

Ideally located in the private, secure and well maintained complex "Palm Garden Villas" is this neat and tidy 3 bedroom villa situated just a short walking...

BANG FOR BUCK BRICK IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC

5 MacGregor Court, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

This tidy 3 bedroom brick home is the ideal proposition for those looking to purchase a low maintenance property in a quiet cul de sac with no work to do except...

DIRECT OCEAN FRONT, UNRESTRICTED VIEWS and JUST LIKE NEW

193 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Enjoy ocean front perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings with expansive and unrestrictive views that are...

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off

Coast may allow higher buildings, more intense development

Light rail could open up new opportunities for higher density, more affordable housing on the Coast.

But mayor says council won't be allowing high rise on beaches

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

Councillors to rule on 'rogue' development

Construction of Breeze Mooloolba by Aria property group. Corner of Alexandra Parade and and Meta Street, Mooloolaba.

Report on development that breached approval conditions to go public