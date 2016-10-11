Horror photos reveal when mother and son murdered man

Brown and Lovell make a stop at a service station after killing Mr Behrendorff.

HORRIFIC crime scene photos have been revealed following an A Current Affair story about the murder of Burnett Heads man Robin Behrendorff.

In 2013, the NewsMail reported on the shocking murder whereby Samantha Ann Brownlow, then 45, and her son Corey James Lovell, then 21, killed Brownlow's stepfather in April 2011 in a plot to collect his inheritance.

They viciously bludgeoned and stabbed him, leaving him to die alone in a pool of his own blood.

Bundaberg Police Detective Sergeant Andrew self told A Current Affair about the investigation and how police cracked the chilling case.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Self. Crystal Jones

"She (Brownlow) was very focused on money, all she cared about was money," he said.

According to the investigation, Brownlow had masterminded the plot to kill her stepdad with the help of her son, mistakenly believing she was in his will.

The plan was to collect $200,000 from the sale of his Baldry St home - $50,000 of which would be given to her son Corey for his role in the killing.

Brownlow being interviewed by police. Crystal Jones

"For these people who had basically lived off welfare their entire life, 200 grand or 50 grand was a tremendous amount of money for them to obtain in one hit," Det Sgt Self said.

According to detectives, the pair drove to Mr Behrendorff's home in the early hours of the morning with the intention of smothering him in his sleep - but there was one problem in their plan.

Mr Behrendorff was awake.

Mr Behrendorff was killed in the mistaken belief Brownlow would inherit his property. Crystal Jones

After breaking in through a back door at about 2am, Brownlow hid in the shower while Lovell attacked Mr Behrendorff as he was leaving the toilet.

Corey Lovell then smashed a wooden stool over Mr Behrendorff's head, knocking him down to the ground.

A glass door was smashed in the struggle, but Mr Behrendorff would end up being beaten so severely with a leg from the stool that his face was beyond recognition.

The laundry where Mr Behrendorff was brutally murdered.

When Brownlow could only hear one person breathing, she crept out from the shower, inflicting further injuries to Mr Behrendorff's body and took a knife from the kitchen for Lovell to stab his step-grandfather four times.

When interviewed by detectives, Brownlow first denied the crime, then tried to blame it on her son before admitting it had been her plan all along.

"How am I supposed to have done it to Rob? He's not exactly a little man," she said in a police interview.

Brownlow hid in this shower while her son attacked Mr Behrendorff. Crystal Jones

Det Sgt Self said Brownlow had been "very calm and collected" when being interviewed over the horrendous crime.

On the fatal night, Brownlow and Lovell were spotted on CCTV at service stations both before and after they had killed Mr Behrendorff.

And it was the need for a sugar hit that Det Sgt Self says was helpful in the investigation.

The kitchen where Brownlow took a knife for her son Corey to stab Mr Behrendorff. Crystal Jones

Brownlow had purchased Mars Bars and bottles of Coca Cola at several stops along the way, providing valuable CCTV evidence in the investigation.

"It was probably her undoing in the end," Det Sgt Self said.

CCTV footage of Lovell at a service station on one of the pair's Coke and Mars Bars stops. Crystal Jones

One video, from before the pair killed Mr Behrendorff, shows Lovell wearing a brown shirt and full length pants, but when they are seen again after the murder is committed, his pants had been cut off to form shorts.

Police would find these items of Lovell's clothing in the pair's Housing Commission wheelie bin.

Lovell's girlfriend's name had even been written on his pants, and there was blood on his shirt.

Police interview Brownlow. Crystal Jones

Brownlow's clothes were found in a washing basket, along with a pair of Target sandals that matched a bloody partial footprint at the crime scene.

"Eventually we were able to force our way into the house and Samantha Brownlow was found hiding in the ensuite," Det Sgt Self said.

"I guess they were two peas in a pod.

"Neither of them cared about Mr Behrendorff at all."

A police photo showing the contents of Brownlow's Housing Commission rubbish bin shortly after the murder. The plastic bag contained Corey Lovell's clothing. Crystal Jones

Det Sgt Self said after Brownlow admitted to the murder, detectives were able to reveal that Mr Behrendorff's estate had actually been left to his brother, not to her.

"She obviously realised at the point that what she did was all for nothing," he said.

Det Sgt Self said Brownlow's self interest had taken over from any maternal instincts.

"A narcissist would probably be the term that springs to mind," he said.

Detectives found these shoes at Brownlow's home. The prints matched a partial print at Mr Behrendorff's home. Crystal Jones

"To not only kill a family member for money but also to involve your children I wouldn't think you could get a lower act."

In Supreme Court sentencing in 2013, Brownlow placed a hand on her son's shoulder, but he pushed it away so hard the police guards had to intervene.

At the time, Justice Duncan McMeekin said the violence inflicted on the older man was "substantial".

"It's chilling," he said.

Part of a death notice placed by Brownlow after she and her son murdered her stepdad. Crystal Jones

"It is beyond the comprehension of most of us.

"What you did was simply evil."

The pair will be eligible for parole after serving 15 years.

