Hoopie Cycles team shows customers how it's done

THE TEAM at Hoopie Cycles are passionate about biking and ride to work ourselves.

Jack commutes from Innes Park and Andrea rides from Bundaberg West.

Owner Jack Oldfield said unless you live in Childers or Gin Gin you don't really have a huge excuse why you cannot do the same with our great weather, relatively flat roads and slowly increasing cycle friendly bike lanes starting to be seen around the Bundaberg CBD.

"At Hoopie Cycles we offer cycle friendly local maps and can help you plan out your route to make your commute safe and enjoyable as well as offering a large range of accessories from racks, bags, mudguards, locks, clothing and the right bike to help entice you to ditch your car," he said.

"For us at Hoopies, our biggest motto is that we practice what we preach."

When you have a question about a noise coming from your bike or an ache you may get when riding or deciding whether it is worth upgrading your bike for an event or resolution to get fit; Jack will be able to personally guide you to happier days in the saddle.

Riding all of his life in many cycling disciplines both recreationally and competitively he has the experience and wants you to have the same enjoyment for your bike as he does.

For more details visit their website at www.hoopiecycles.com.au and discover why riding means so much to the team.