Hook, line and 'sinker' as Mercedes rolls into river

A MERCEDES has been reported to have rolled off the boat ramp at the Sandy Hook Ski Club.

The Bundaberg Regional Council have temporarily closed all boat ramps in the Burnett River at Sandy Hook, due to an unmarked, submerged hazard.

While the recovery was scheduled for 10am today, the vehicle could not be seen from the bank, making any attempt at towing the car out of the river pointless.

Two members from RACQ arrived at the boat ramp with a tow truck and after assessing the area decided to call and arrange for a crane and a potential diver to aid in the recovery.

While the model and colour of the vehicle is unknown, it is believed the car rolled into the river some time between Sunday and Monday.

A council spokesman said the recovery has been postponed for 1pm tomorrow, when a crane and tow truck has been booked

"Consequently the ramp will remain closed and once the area has been declared clear of obstructions and is safe for community use, council will reopen the ramp."

For any further inquiries contact the council on 1300 883 699.